Generative AI in Marketing Market Share Is Set To Increase By USD 22.1 billion | CAGR of 28.6%

Market Overview: The generative AI in marketing market involves the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to generate marketing content such as images, videos, and text. This technology has the potential to revolutionize the marketing industry by allowing businesses to create personalized content at scale. The global generative AI in marketing market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of AI in the marketing industry.
Key Takeaway:
In 2022, the Global Generative AI in Marketing Market was valued at USD 1.9 Billion. This market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 28.6%. It is expected to reach USD 22.1 billion in the forecast period.
The market is being driven by the increasing adoption of AI in the marketing industry and the growing demand for personalized marketing content. North America is currently the largest market for generative AI in marketing, but Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.
North America is currently the largest market for generative AI in marketing due to the presence of key players such as Adobe and IBM. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of AI in the marketing industry in countries such as China and India.
The demand for generative AI in marketing is being driven by the need for personalized and relevant marketing content that resonates with consumers. Generative AI can be used to create personalized images, videos, and text that are tailored to individual preferences and behaviors. The trend towards personalized marketing content is also contributing to the growth of the generative AI in marketing market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers: The key drivers of the generative AI in marketing market include the increasing adoption of AI in the marketing industry, the need for personalized and relevant marketing content, and the ability to create marketing content at scale. Generative AI is also becoming more sophisticated, which is increasing its potential applications and use cases.
Restraints: One of the main restraints for the generative AI in marketing market is the limited accuracy and quality of generated content. Although generative AI is becoming more sophisticated, there is still a significant gap between human-created content and the content generated by AI. There are also concerns about the ethical implications of using generative AI in marketing, particularly in relation to the potential for bias and discrimination.
Opportunities: The generative AI in marketing market presents several opportunities for growth, including the development of new features and functionalities, such as improved accuracy and quality of generated content, and the ability to create personalized content at scale. The increasing adoption of AI in the marketing industry and the trend towards personalized marketing content also presents a significant opportunity for the generative AI in marketing market.
Challenges: One of the main challenges for the generative AI in marketing market is the need to continually improve the accuracy and quality of generated content to meet the demands of customers and end-users. There is also the challenge of addressing concerns about the ethical implications of using generative AI in marketing, particularly in relation to bias and discrimination. Another challenge is the competition from other technologies, such as human-created content and traditional marketing methods.
Generative AI in Marketing Key Market Segments
Component
- Service
- Software
System Type
- Text Models
- GPT-3
- LaMDA
- LLaMA
- Multimodal Models
- GPT-4
- DALL-E
- Stable Diffusion
- Progen
Application
- Text Generation
- Image Generation
- Video Generation
- Music Generation
- Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
- Other Application
End-User Industry
- Media & Entertainment
- IT & Telecommunications
- Healthcare
- Automotive & Transportation
- BFSI
- Other End-Use Industries
Table of Contents:
Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Research
1.2 Methodology of the Research
1.3 Research Process
1.4 Scope and Coverage
1.4.1 Definition of the Market
1.4.2 Key Questions Addressed
1.5 Segmentation of the Market
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Growth Opportunities by Segment
3.1 By Type
3.2 By End User
Chapter 4: Market Landscape
4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2 Threat of New Entrants
4.1.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.1.4 Competitive Rivalry
4.1.5 Bargaining Power Among Buyers
4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.3.1 Drivers
4.3.2 Restraints
4.3.3 Opportunities
4.3.4 Challenges
4.4 PESTLE Analysis
4.5 Technological Roadmap
4.6 Regulatory Landscape
4.7 SWOT Analysis
4.8 Price Trend Analysis
4.9 Patent Analysis
4.10 Analysis of the Impact of Covid-19
4.10.1 Impact on the Overall Market
4.10.2 Impact on the Supply Chain
4.10.3 Impact on the Key Manufacturers
4.10.4 Impact on the Pricing
Continued…
