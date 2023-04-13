India Feminine Hygiene Products Market Top Players’ Dominance Could Spur Significant

The feminine hygiene products market in India was valued at INR 32.66 Bn in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~16.87% during the period of 2021-2025, reaching a value of INR 70.20 Bn by 2025. However, less than 41% of the approximately 355 Mn menstruating women in India use hygienic menstruation protection methods. Sanitary napkins are the most commonly used hygiene product, used by approximately 17.63% of menstruating women.

Improved awareness regarding feminine hygiene and the benefits of using hygienic personal care products are driving market growth. Government initiatives, such as the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram scheme, exemption of tampon tax, and subsidization of sanitary napkins, are also driving the market. However, social stigma regarding menstruation, high prices of hygiene products, and their negative impact on the environment are some of the factors hindering growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the market, with production coming to a standstill and supply chains being disrupted. In the initial phase of the lockdown, there was a shortage of feminine hygiene products, and women belonging to low-income groups had reduced purchasing power. As a result, several women resorted to traditional unhygienic practices. However, the market started recovering gradually from the fourth quarter of 2020, as lockdown restrictions were lifted and commerce resumed.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited, Elize Lifestyle Private Limited, Heyday, PeeBuddy (Sirona Hygiene Private Limited), Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited, Saathi Eco Innovations India Private Limited, Shudh Plus Hygiene Products Private Limited, Unicharm India Private Limited, and Johnson & Johnson India.

