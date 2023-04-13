India Skin Care Market Volatility Expected with Top Players in Play, Analysts Warn

The skin care industry in India is experiencing significant growth, with a market value of INR 129.76 Bn in 2020 and a projected CAGR of ~8.22% during the 2021-2025 period. The rise in skin diseases and increased awareness about skin health are the main factors driving this growth. However, the high price points of branded products and the prevalence of counterfeit products are limiting its growth potential.

The market can be segmented into face care products, body care products, sun care products, and other skin care products. The face care products segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for 57.22% of the market share. The other skin care products segment, which includes depilatory products for face and body, is expected to grow the fastest with a CAGR of ~10.13% during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the skin care industry in India, with the closure of stores, supermarkets, parlors, and salons leading to a drastic decline in demand. However, the sales volume of home skin care kits picked up after the withdrawal of the first phase of the lockdown, and the market gradually stabilized as skin care distribution channels resumed operations.

Some of the key players in the Indian skin care products market include Emami Limited, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health care Limited, Amway India Enterprises Private Limited, Lotus Herbals Private Limited, Nykaa E-retail Private Limited, The Himalaya Drug Company, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, LOreal India Private Limited, and Nivea India Private Limited. These companies operate in various segments of the market and have been taking initiatives to expand their product lines and reach a wider customer base through online channels and doorstep delivery.

