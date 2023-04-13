India Hotel Market Investor Caution Advised as Top Players’ Influence on Market Grows

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global India Hotel Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

The hospitality sector in India heavily relies on tourism, which is a vital source of foreign exchange and employment. The Indian government has taken several initiatives to support the growth of the hotel industry.

The hotel industry in India is a part of the travel and tourism industry, with business travelers gradually increasing in number due to the rapid growth of the IT sector and the emergence of several global companies. The key performance indicators (KPIs) used by the industry to measure business expansion and manage hotels are average room rate (ARR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR). The ARR stood at INR 5,458.68 in FY 2020, expected to reach INR 6,292.85 by FY 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~2.49% between FY 2021 and FY 2025. The RevPAR was ~INR 1,951.34 in FY 2020 and is expected to reach INR 3,336.28 by FY 2025. The hotel industry is expected to expand at a promising rate since India will be hosting the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2023, increasing the foreign tourists’ footfall in the country.

Employee management is a significant challenge faced by the industry due to the lack of workforce quality and increased competition for trained employees from competing service sectors, such as aviation.

Based on hotel type, the hotel industry can be segmented into independent/unbranded hotels, alternate accommodations, new-age hotel chain, and branded or traditional hotels. The independent/unbranded segment accounts for ~70% of the total available hotel rooms. The government has taken several initiatives to promote tourism in the country, including schemes like PRASHAD, SWADESH DARSHAN, and the promotion of e-visa to encourage tourist inflow.

The hotel industry is highly fragmented, with several small and unorganized players dominating it. The mid-market and budget hotel segments are growing in popularity, and the development of hotel aggregators in the budget segment has led the unorganized hotel industry towards consolidation.

The major companies operating in the Indian hotel industry include Bharat Hotels Limited, Hotel Leelaventure Limited, ITC Hotels Limited, Lemon Tree Hotels Limited, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Sarovar Hotels Private Limited, The Park Hotels, Hyatt Hotels and Resorts, Marriott Hotels India Private Limited, and Radisson Hotels Asia Private Company.

