India Petrochemical Market Watch: Top Players’ Actions Could Determine Industry Direction

Petrochemicals are hydrocarbons derived from the downstream processing of crude oil and natural gas, and they have extensive usage in several industries, such as agriculture, automotive, construction, plastic, packaging, and personal care. The petrochemical market in India stood at 42.50 Mn Tons in terms of volume in FY 2020 and is estimated to reach 49.62 Mn Tons by 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~6.14% between FY 2021 and FY 2025.

The petrochemical market in India can be segmented into three divisions: basic petrochemicals, intermediates, and other petro-based chemicals. Basic petrochemicals, which include polymers, synthetic fibers, synthetic rubber, synthetic detergent intermediates, and performance plastics, dominated the market, accounting for ~45.53% of the market volume in FY 2020. Intermediates were the second-leading segment in FY 2020, followed by other petro-based chemicals. The increasing consumption of high-density polyethylene (HDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polypropylene, and polyvinyl chloride is expected to attribute to the growth of the basic petrochemicals segment.

The production of petrochemicals in India grew at a steady rate over the past few years, with the intermediates segment dominating the petrochemical production, accounting for 50.8% of the production volume in FY 2019. India had 11 feed cracker complexes for petrochemical production as of FY 2020, according to the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DCPC).

The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the growth momentum of the petrochemical market in India, disrupting the supply chain along with weakening the demand. The supply of petrochemicals has been majorly affected owing to labor shortage, logistical challenges, low utilization rates, and the reduction in operational expenses. The pandemic has brought about various changes in the India petrochemical market, including digitization, increased consolidation activities, and a focus on scenario-based planning.

The major companies operating in the Indian petrochemical market include Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited, Haldia Petrochemicals Limited, HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited, Nayara Energy Limited, and ONGC Petro additions Limited.

