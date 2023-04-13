India Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Top Players’ Strategic Moves Could Drive Significant

Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) have become an integral part of the fast-food industry in India. With both fast food cuisines and small table services, QSRs cater to the requirements of youngsters and working professionals. The QSR market has been experiencing steady growth over the past few years, with an increase of 17.27% between FY 2016 and FY 2020. It is expected to reach INR ~827.63 Bn by FY 2025, driven by the growing eating-out habits, rising disposable income, changing lifestyle, and the online food delivery system’s growth.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic and the prolonged global lockdown had a severe impact on the foodservice market in India. In response to the situation, QSRs increasingly turned to the food delivery sector and adopted take-away services to deliver safe, hygienic, and customized orders to their customers.

Chain QSRs held the highest market share (~54.2%) in India’s overall QSR market in FY 2020. The driving factors for chain QSRs segment include an increase in consumers’ propensity to eat out and a growing number of innovative fast-food chains. Additionally, innovative payment systems and point of sales systems are the primary factors for the growth of the chain QSRs segment in the QSR market. The take-away and home delivery segments are expected to expand at a higher growth rate of around ~18.0% and ~17.4%, respectively, between the FY2021 and FY2025 period as compared to dine-in segment.

The increasing trend of eating out in urban cities in India, across all the economic classes, without the need for any special occasion, has boosted the demand for QSRs. People increasingly prefer eating outside as a part of their leisure outings or shopping experience, especially among the millennial age group of 25 to 40 years. Rapid urbanization due to the increase in population and economic growth, and the rise in disposable income of people have also led to the penetration of eating out culture in the country. However, setting up restaurants in India is a very time-consuming and tiresome process since it requires multiple government clearances. The lack of a skilled workforce is another major challenge faced by quick foodservice providers, primarily in small cities and towns.

Some major players operating in the Indian QSR market include Burger King India Pvt. Ltd., Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, Burman Hospitality Private Limited, Jumboking Foods Private Limited, and many more. With an increasing number of fast-food franchises in untapped areas and expansion of tier II and tier III cities, the number of quick service restaurants is on the rise.

