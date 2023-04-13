India Food Tech Market Industry Experts Warn of Major Shake-Up with Top Players

The foodtech market in India is a rapidly growing market that has experienced significant growth from 2015 onwards, with the majority of key players being startups. Swiggy, Zomato, BigBasket, Jubilant Foods, Freshmenu, and Licious are some of the main players operating in the market.

The foodtech market in India was valued at INR 289.36 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach INR 1,868.19 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of ~39% during the 2021-2025 period. The growth is driven by factors such as rapid urbanization, growth in the number of working youth, increased adoption of the internet and smartphones, lucrative offers and discounts provided by aggregators, and ease of doorstep delivery. However, the low penetration of the internet in tier III cities and the dominance of unorganized players across tier II and tier III cities deter the growth of the market.

The foodtech market in India is broadly categorized into two segments – online food delivery and online grocery. In 2020, the online food delivery segment dominated the foodtech market, accounting for 67.13% of the overall revenue. However, the online grocery segment is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period and is likely to dominate the market by the end of 2025, accounting for ~55.10% of the sector.

The initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the foodtech market, mainly because the online food delivery market was severely affected by the nationwide lockdown. However, many food service startups expanded their businesses beyond restaurant food delivery to target new customers and retain existing customers with other types of delivery services. The increased penetration of the internet in tier II and tier III cities since the pandemic has helped these companies reach out to more people and expand their delivery services. This realization of the importance of online transactions and other online activities during the pandemic will help the foodtech market grow throughout the forecast period.

Some of the companies covered in the foodtech market in India are Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, Swiggy, FreshMenu, Grofers India Pvt. Ltd., House of Licious, Milkbasket, Rebel Foods Pvt. Ltd., BigBasket, Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd., and Amazon India Ltd.

