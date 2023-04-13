Defense Expenditure Market Update: Key Players Could Trigger Major Price Swings

The Indian government has been striving towards achieving self-reliance in defense by leveraging the capabilities of public and private sector industries since 2014. As of April 2020, India was among the top three global military spenders. The military expenditure includes the pension bill for 3.3 million retired veterans and defense civilians. The defense budget has been growing marginally year-over-year, and it has almost doubled in the last five years. However, a significant portion of the allocated amount for the Ministry of Defense (MoD) goes into paying salaries and pensions of armed forces and civilians, making it insufficient to upgrade weapons.

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a significant impact on the defense industry in India due to global trade restrictions. Defence public sector undertakings had to stop working on most projects after the imposition of the lockdown. The sector shifted its focus to manufacturing essential commodities such as personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, masks, and ventilator parts to help the government fight the pandemic. However, the government had to tighten defense expenditure on account of the global crisis, which resulted in withholding 15%-20% of funds reserved for the defense ministry in the first quarter of FY 2020. In May 2020, it was announced that 9,300 posts in the military engineering service (MES) would be abolished.

The Indian Army accounts for the highest share of the defense budget, followed by the Air Force, Navy, DRDO (Defense Research and Development Organisation), and ordinance factories. However, the Indian government has not been able to attract significant private sector investments in the defense manufacturing industry due to delays in decision-making, placing unsystematic orders, canceling tenders, and placing unreasonable qualitative requirements by the Indian Armed Forces.

In May 2001, the defense sector, which was only reserved for the public sector, was allowed 100% participation by the Indian private sector bound by licensing. The Defense Procurement Policy 2020 (DPP) increased the limit of foreign direct investment (FDI) through the automatic approval route to 74%. BAE Systems, Pilatus, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Rafael, and Dassault Aviation are some of the major investors in the industry. However, the government needs to provide a conducive environment for private defense companies to invest in improving their production capabilities to receive government support and orders.

