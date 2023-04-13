Military 4D Printing Market (CAGR) of 45.2% Business Expansion Strategies for Dassault Systemes SA, Materialise NV, Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the Market in 2023-2031

The report covers a broad range of topics, providing valuable data and insights that will help you stay ahead of the competition. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to gain a competitive edge in your industry – delve into the report today and discover the wealth of information it has to offer.

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global Military 4D Printing market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.

The worldwide Military 4D Printing market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global military 4D printing market are:

Dassault Systemes SA

Materialise NV

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Optomec Inc

Hewlett Packard Corp.

Autodesk, Inc.

3D Systems Corp.

Arcam AB

Hoganas AB

Stratasys Ltd.

Others

Global Market exports are expected to grow at an average annual rate of 3.9%, reaching US$ 955.19 billion by 2030 from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021. The global supply has been increasing at a rate of 9.5% yearly since 2009. In 2021, Ireland topped the rankings for global ICT exports with US$ 169.32 billion, while China ranked 4th, the United States ranked 2nd, and India ranked 3rd. Brunei has seen a 228.2% year-over-year increase since 2009, while Sierra Leone has experienced a 61.7% year-over-year decline.

By 2026, the European Revenue is expected to rise by 1.5% annually, from US$ 1,802,413 million in 2021 to US$ 1,933,429 million. The European market has been growing at a rate of 3.1% annually since 2016. In terms of Revenue in Europe in 2021, Germany led the rankings with US$ 339,074 million, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland at positions 2, 3, and 4 respectively. Since 2016, Malta has seen a 16.5% year-over-year increase, while Italy has experienced a 0.2% decline.

The global military 4D printing market size was US$ 16.1 million in 2021. The global military 4D printing market size is estimated to reach US$ 461.8 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

4D printing technology is the process that allows printed objects to self-transform over time. It is also known as additive manufacturing technology which allows nanoscale manipulation and programming during the production process to ultimately create eco-friendly products.

The printed object can change shape due to many factors such as air, heat, pressure, and magnetism. It is an improvement of 3D printing technology, which can be created using smart materials and software programs in a 3D printing machine. Therefore, it is a new technology and is on the point of commercialization.

Factors Affecting Marketing Growth

The rise in military applications to boost product demand, growing investments by armed forces into technology, and the increase in the adoption of lightweight components are expected to drive the growth of the global market.

The complex design of both the hardware & software section and the lack of standardization in the process are some of the factors that hinder the growth of the global market.

Technological advancements and the increase in demand for Industry 4.0 and the emergence of Industry 5.0 are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for global military 4D printing market growth.

Impact on COVID-19 Analysis

COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global military 4D printing industry. Governments of different regions have already announced a total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries, thereby adversely affecting overall production and sales. Countries around the globe have posed stringent restrictions ranging from days to months of lockdown periods. Due to this pandemic, many businesses are halted and are waiting for market conditions to improve. The majority of the developing facilities & research centers have been shut down during the pandemic due to commute workforce unavailability, restrictions, and supply chain disturbance. Private and commercial security industries were one of the most severely affected industries by the pandemic and observed a decline in investments initially.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific holds the highest share in 2021 due to the increase in demand for industry 4.0 and the emergence of industry 5.0. In addition, the growing defense expenditure across the region to tackle increasing terrorism and regional disputes in countries such as India, South Korea, and China drive the market growth in the region.

Segmentation Analysis

The global military 4D printing market segmentation focuses on Technique, Material, Properties, Application, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Technique

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) and Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Material

Electro & Magneto Responsive

Photo-responsive

Hydrogels

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Properties

Self-Adaptability

Self-Assembly

Self-Repair

Segmentation on the basis of application

Army

Navy

Air Force

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

