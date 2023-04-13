Multirotor Drone Market with Comprehensive Study and Industry Trends 2023-2031

Multirotor Drone Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2022, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Multirotor Drone Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global Multirotor Drone Market is valued at approximately USD 1.86 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Multirotor Drone is a type of Unmanned aerial Vehicle that uses more than two rotors with fixed pitch spinning blades to generate the required lift. These drones work on the principle of a helicopter. These are available in different rotor options including tricopters (3 rotors), quadcopters (4 rotors), hexacopters (6 rotors), and octocopters (8 rotors). Multirotor drones offer several advantages such as high maneuverability and easy landing & takeoff among others. The increasing application of drones in Mapping and Surveying activities and growing non-military applications of drones as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing utilization of multirotor drones in construction sectors for mapping and surveying applications has created lucrative demand for multirotor drones. For instance, as per Statista – in 2021, the commercial drone market worldwide was estimated at USD 27.81 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 58.4 billion by 2026. Also, rising advancements in drone technology and growing expansion of agriculture sector would create lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Multirotor Drone and low flying time impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Multirotor Drone Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players and increasing utilization of drones across different industries such as agriculture, construction etc. in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand for multirotor drones from content creators and increasing application of drones in nonmilitary applications in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Aero Systems West Inc.

AeroVironment Inc.

Australian UAV Pty Ltd

Autel Robotics

Centeye, Inc.

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

DJI Innovations

Draganfly Inc.

Embention

ideaForge Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2022, Tel Aviv, Israel based SpearUAV unveiled its Ninox 103 UW Sub-to-Air encapsulated autonomous quadcopter drone. This new drone can be launched from a submarine as well.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Tricopters

Quadcopters

Hexacopters

Octocopters

By Payload

Camera and Imaging Systems

Control Systems

Tracking Systems

Others

By Application

Mapping and Surveying

Surveillance, Inspection, and Monitoring

Aerial Photography

Others

By End-Use

Commercial

Military and Government

Consumer

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

