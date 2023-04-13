Drone logistics The Future of Personalization in the Market: Insights and Opportunities in 2023-2031

The report covers a broad range of topics, providing valuable data and insights that will help you stay ahead of the competition. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to gain a competitive edge in your industry – delve into the report today and discover the wealth of information it has to offer.

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global Drone logistics market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.

The worldwide Drone logistics market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global drone logistics market are:

WINGCOPTER GMBH

ZIPLINE INTERNATIONAL INC.,

WING AVIATION LLC

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE OF AMERICA, INC.

PINC SOLUTIONS

AMAZON.COM

MATTERNET, INC.

FLYTREX INC.

HARDIS GROUP

DRONE DELIVERY CANADA

OTHERS

The global drone logistics market size was US$ 8.2 billion in 2021. The global drone logistics market size is estimated to reach US$ 44.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A drone, also known as an unmanned aerial vehicle or unmanned aircraft system, is an aerial vehicle that can be operated autonomously or remotely. Currently, drones have become very popular and are being used in many fields such as aerial photography, defense, logistics, and others. In the context of logistics, drone logistics is a service or solution for managing the transportation and storage of goods from source to destination in a supply chain.

Global Market exports are expected to grow at an average annual rate of 3.9%, reaching US$ 955.19 billion by 2030 from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021. The global supply has been increasing at a rate of 9.5% yearly since 2009. In 2021, Ireland topped the rankings for global ICT exports with US$ 169.32 billion, while China ranked 4th, the United States ranked 2nd, and India ranked 3rd. Brunei has seen a 228.2% year-over-year increase since 2009, while Sierra Leone has experienced a 61.7% year-over-year decline.

By 2026, the European Revenue is expected to rise by 1.5% annually, from US$ 1,802,413 million in 2021 to US$ 1,933,429 million. The European market has been growing at a rate of 3.1% annually since 2016. In terms of Revenue in Europe in 2021, Germany led the rankings with US$ 339,074 million, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland at positions 2, 3, and 4 respectively. Since 2016, Malta has seen a 16.5% year-over-year increase, while Italy has experienced a 0.2% decline.

Factors Affecting Marketing Growth

Cybersecurity issues associated with drones and short flying duration are the factors that hinder the growth of the global market.

The increase in demand for time-efficient delivery services and the increase in demand for drones in last-mile delivery are the factors that drive the growth of the global market.

The growth in the adoption of drone delivery systems to enhance efficiency and increase the cost-effectiveness of the delivery systems are the factors that drive the growth of the global market.

Impact on COVID-19 Analysis

During the COVID-19 outbreak, drone services have been developed and used by drone service providers, including lab sample pick-up and delivery and transportation of medical supplies to reduce transportation time and reduce the risk of infection Monitor and guarantee air spraying of public areas and public space to disinfect potentially contaminated areas. In the event of COVID-19, these applications have increased demand for different types of drones to capture ground activities from the sky. Moreover, post-pandemic, several logistics companies are focusing on developing a network for last-mile deliveries based on drones, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the global market.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the market and is expected to continue dominating the market during 2021-2026. New measures are also being taken for ease of flying drones which will further boost demand, such as Transport in the region. During the forecasted period, the region which will record the highest growth is the Asia Pacific region due to high investments by companies from countries like India and China in this new technology.

Segmentation Analysis

The global drone logistics market segmentation focuses on Components, Applications, End Use, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Components

Services

Hardware

Software

Segmentation on the basis of Applications

Transportation Management

Warehouse and Storage Management

Segmentation on the basis of End Use

Military

Commercial

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Client Focus Area in this Report :

Is the influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global market taken into account in this report?

Yes. We have definitely taken COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war into account throughout the research because of their significant effects on the global supply chain relationships and raw material price system. We also go into great detail about the effects of the pandemic and the war on the Industry.

Can I change the report’s scope and make it my own to meet my needs?

Yes. Multidimensional, deep-level, and high-quality requirements that are specifically tailored to our customers can help them accurately grasp market opportunities, easily confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies, and act quickly, giving them enough time and space for market competition.

How did the list of important players for the report come about?

We specifically study both the top businesses that are influential on a worldwide scale as well as the regional small and medium-sized businesses that play vital roles and have significant growth potential in order to clearly reflect the competitive condition of the industry.

What are the key sources of your data?

In putting together the report, both primary and secondary data sources were consulted. Comprehensive interviews with important thought leaders, subject-matter specialists (such as directors, CEOs, and marketing executives), downstream distributors, and end-users are examples of primary sources. Research of major firms’ annual and financial reports, public records, fresh journals, etc., are examples of secondary sources. We also collaborate with a few outside datasets.

The global Drone logistics market report provides insights on the below pointers :

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Drone logistics market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of Drone logistics

? Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in Drone logistics, cost analysis of Drone logistics

