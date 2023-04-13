Civil Aviation and Military Training and Simulation Market 2023 Consumer Insights and Purchasing Behaviours by 2031

Civil Aviation and Military Training and Simulation Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2022, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Civil Aviation and Military Training and Simulation Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global Civil Aviation and Military Training and Simulation Market is valued approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15% over the forecast period 2022-2029. A program for training pilots and crew members of aircraft and spacecraft by simulating flight circumstances is known as civil aviation and military training and simulation. In simulation-based training, a real-world scenario is modelled using simple tools or a computer. The pilot learns and comprehends how to carry out certain duties or actions under varied conditions during training. The market growth is driven by key factors such as increasing the active fleet of commercial and business aircraft and growing demand for trained aviation professionals.

The demand for pilots worldwide is anticipated to reach over 612,000 over the next couple of decades, according to Boeing’s 2021 edition of the Pilot & Technician Outlook. The Bureau of Transportation Statistics estimates that 925.5 million people travelled on US airlines in 2019. However, the COVID-19 epidemic had a significant impact on aviation demand in the region. In 2021, US airlines transported 670.4 million passengers, up 83% from 2020 but down 27% from pre-pandemic 2019. This increased demand for aircraft internationally. However, unavailability of trained pilots’ stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Civil Aviation and Military Training and Simulation Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America holds the largest market share because of the country’s rapid increase in air passenger traffic over the previous decade, which also created a demand for airlines to expand existing fleets and open new routes. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate due to rising consumer disposable income and a rise in the need for flight simulators for the training of new pilots.

Major market players included in this report are:

TRU Simulation + Training Inc. (Textron Inc.)

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

CAE Inc.

Thales Group

FlightSafety International (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

FRASCA International Inc.

ELITE Simulation Solutions AG

Indra Sistemas SA

ALSIM

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, Airbus opened a Zero Emission Development Center (ZEDC) for hydrogen technologies, boosting its presence in the UK. To design, develop, test, and build cryogenic hydrogen storage tanks and linked equipment for the ZEROe project across Airbus’ four home nations, the ZEDC established in the UK.

In May 2022: Thales has officially announced the acquisition of RUAG Simulation & Training. With this acquisition, the business will be able to grow its presence in the UAE and Australia as well as increase its local footprint in countries like France, Switzerland, Germany, and the United Kingdom. This combination will accelerate the transition to new, digital training clarifications for the military that are more internationally efficient.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Training Type:

Full Flight Simulator (FFS)

Flight Training Devices (FTD)

Other Training Types

By Aircraft Type:

Fixed-wing Aircraft

Rotorcraft

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

