Aerospace Titanium Machining Market Growth Prospects 2023 Strategies for Scaling Your Business

Global Aerospace Titanium Machining Market is valued approximately USD 3.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029. The usage of titanium, one of the most common minerals, has increased in modern society. Ilmenite, sphene, and rutile are minerals that include it, along with titanates and several other iron ores. Titanium is as strong as steel but much less dense than other metals like iron, molybdenum, and aluminum, it is frequently used as an alloying agent. The market growth is driven by key factors such as increasing demand for new aircraft and Increasing passenger travel demand.

A study found that the number of commercial airplanes climbed by 45.0% between 2009 and 2019 and that worldwide passenger miles increased by 93.0% during that time. Titanium sales increased because of the increased passenger miles, which were reflected in orders for new aircraft. Additionally, according to Statista, the gross order for Airbus increased from 310 units in 2009 to 771 units in 2021. However, higher cost of titanium in comparison to other aeronautical materials stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Aerospace Titanium Machining Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is leading the overall market growth owing to high demand from commercial airline companies and higher airline traffic and the presence of leading aircraft and components manufacturers in the region. However, APAC is likely to grow at fastest CAGR in the forecast years due to growing aviation industry.

Major market players included in this report are:

VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation

Paris Saint-Denis Aero

Metalweb

Gould Alloys

Precision Castparts Corporation

Kobelco Group

Bralco Metals

Acnis International

Supra Alloys

RTI International Metals

Kobe Steel, Ltd. announced in January 2017 they started providing IHI Corporation with titanium alloy forged material to produce shafts. The IHI Corporation’s shafts are used in a sizable commercial jet engine made by General Electric (GE), with IHI operating as the engine’s joint development partner.

Supra Alloys and EDGE International acquired by Middle Ground Capital from Titan Metal Fabricators in June 2020. The two companies have merged as a result of the transaction with Middle Ground portfolio Banner Industries.

By Material:

Commercially Pure Titanium

Titanium Alloys

By Application:

Structural Airframes

Engines

Others

By End User:

Military

Commercial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

