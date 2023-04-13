Tanker Aircraft Market Ranking of Top Regions and Companies with Business Strategies till 2031

Tanker Aircraft Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2022, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Tanker Aircraft Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global Tanker Aircraft Market is valued approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. Tanker Aircraft is a type of aircraft utilized for arial refueling applications. It has application in transferring aviation fuel from one military aircraft to another during the flight. The tanker aircraft flies straight and level and extends the fuel hose that trail out behind and below the tanker under normal aerodynamic forces. The growing military expenditure worldwide and increasing procurement of combat aircraft as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing spending on military budget worldwide is key factor contributing to the growth of the Global Tanker Aircraft Market. For instance, as per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute is an international institute (SIPRI) – in 2020, the global military expenditure was estimated at USD 1981 billion, which further increased to USD 2113 billion, witnessing an increase of over 0.7 percent. Furthermore, US spend highest spending of military budget with USD 801 billion, followed by China with USD 293 billion and India with USD 76.6 billion. Also, rising development of advanced aerial tankers and growing investment in automatic refueling system would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high maintenance cost associated with Tanker Aircraft impedes the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Tanker Aircraft Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share due to factors such as presence of leading market players as well as increasing spending on defense advancements in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising military spending and increasing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

The Boeing Company

BAE Systems plc.

Rolls Royce Plc.

United Aircraft Corporation

Serco

VT Group Plc.

Thales UK

EADS (Northrop Grumann)

Airbus SE

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2022, Airbus received certification for automatic air-to-air refuelling (A3R) boom operations in daylight from the Spanish National Institute for Aerospace Technology (INTA) for its A330 MRTT aircraft. This new system does not require additional equipment on the receiver aircraft.

In September 2022, L3Harris Technologies and Embraer S.A. entered in a partnership to develop an “Agile Tanker,” a tactical aerial refueling aircraft for the U.S. Air Force. Both the players would be working towards expansion of Embraer’s KC-390 Millennium tactical tanker aircraft.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Fixed Wing Tanker Aircraft

Rotary Wing Tanker Aircraft

By Application

Military

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

