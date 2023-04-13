Multirotor Drone An Insight into the Market Landscape: Trends, Insights, and Opportunities in 2023-2031

The report covers a broad range of topics, providing valuable data and insights that will help you stay ahead of the competition. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to gain a competitive edge in your industry – delve into the report today and discover the wealth of information it has to offer.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global multirotor drone market are:

AEROVIRONMENT INC.

TOMAHAWK ROBOTICS

PARROT DRONE SAS

ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES

MICRODRONES GMBH

CYBERHAWK INNOVATIONS LTD.

AUSTRALIAN UAV PTY LTD

AUTEL ROBOTICS

DJI INNOVATIONS

EMBENTION

OTHERS

The global multirotor drone market size was US$ 1.8 billion in 2021. The global multirotor drone market size is estimated to reach US$ 5.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A multirotor drone is a type of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that has more than one motor that powers the propeller to fly and steer the aircraft. It works on the principle of a conventional helicopter and is the most common type of drone used for making maps and models. These drones are of many types such as tricopter (3 rotors), quadcopter (4 rotors), hexacopter (6 rotors), and octocopter (8 rotors). In addition, these drones can easily navigate small spaces, and a GPS receiver equipped with the drone enables them to hover and maintain a defined path using waypoints. In addition, these drones are a suitable option for long-duration aerial operations and have an enhanced capacity to carry lighter payloads such as cameras.

Global Market exports are expected to grow at an average annual rate of 3.9%, reaching US$ 955.19 billion by 2030 from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021. The global supply has been increasing at a rate of 9.5% yearly since 2009. In 2021, Ireland topped the rankings for global Market exports with US$ 169.32 billion, while China ranked 4th, the United States ranked 2nd, and India ranked 3rd. Brunei has seen a 228.2% year-over-year increase since 2009, while Sierra Leone has experienced a 61.7% year-over-year decline.

By 2026, the European Revenue is expected to rise by 1.5% annually, from US$ 1,802,413 million in 2021 to US$ 1,933,429 million. The European market has been growing at a rate of 3.1% annually since 2016. In terms of Revenue in Europe in 2021, Germany led the rankings with US$ 339,074 million, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland at positions 2, 3, and 4 respectively. Since 2016, Malta has seen a 16.5% year-over-year increase, while Italy has experienced a 0.2% decline.

Factors Affecting Marketing Growth

The increase in nonmilitary applications and demand for drone operability in extreme conditions drives the growth of the global market.

The limited operational bandwidth of drones and stringent drone regulations are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the global market.

Technological advancement, government assistance, post-pandemic, and the start of vaccination campaigns across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global market.

Impact on COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak resulted in flight cancellations, travel bans, and the implementation of quarantine measures, which made massive disruption of the supply chain and logistics activities across the globe. These countries were able to incorporate drone service into the COVID-19 response activities due to enabling factors such as regulation, skills, resources, social & political acceptance, and capacity. Moreover, post-pandemic, government assistance and the start of vaccination campaigns across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global multirotor drone market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate as there is a high investment in the research and development of the UAV sector. Political disputes and unrest are propelling the demand growth of multirotor drones in the military and defense sectors. Thus, driving the growth of the global market in the region.

Segmentation Analysis

The global multirotor drone market segmentation focuses on Type, Pay Load, Application, End Use, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

Octocopters

Quadcopters

Tricopters

Hexacopters

Segmentation on the basis of Pay Load

Tracking Systems

Camera and Imaging Systems

Control Systems

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Aerial Photography

Surveillance, Inspection, and Monitoring

Mapping and Surveying

Others

Segmentation on the basis of End Use

Commercial

Military and Government

Consumer

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

