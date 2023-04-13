Drone Analytics Market Growth Prospects 2023 Strategies for Scaling Your Business

Drone Analytics Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2022, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Drone Analytics Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global Drone Analytics Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. Drone Analytics is used to collect, view, and analyze aerial data collected by drones that help in making vital decisions. Drone analytics are usually adopted by the commercial sector to deal with aerial data and business acumen, which is used in applications like ground exploration, geolocation tagging, aerial monitoring, thermal detection, and others. Factors such as growing demand for drone analytics in industries such as agriculture, mining, logistics, etc., rising need for safe and accurate monitoring, coupled with the increasing usage of drones as Remote Visual Inspection (RVI) tools for critical infrastructure applications are driving the global market growth.

According to the Statista report, the logistics industry worldwide was valued at USD 5.84 trillion and it is anticipated to reach USD 7.01 trillion by the year 2024. Likewise, as per the same source, the drone industry is expected to develop with a compound annual CAGR of 9.4 percent from 2021 to 2026. Thereby, the development of the target end-use industries is burgeoning the market demand across the globe. Moreover, the increasing technological developments in drones and rising advancements in LiDAR technology for commercial drones are presenting various growth prospects to the market over the forecasting years. However, rising data privacy and cyber security concerns and a dearth of skilled professionals are stifling market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Drone Analytics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the rising usage of UGVs in military operations, as well as growing investment in the technological developments. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in drones, growth of the market industries, and emerging economies.

Major market players included in this report are:

3DR

AeroVironment, Inc.

Delair

Delta Drone SA

DroneDeploy

Huvrdata

Kespry Inc.

Optelos LLC

Pix4D SA

PrecisionHawk

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, AgEagle declared the introduction of new and improved technology features and capabilities for Measure Ground Control. This innovation helps enterprise customers and professional drone service providers in various sectors to derive more value from autonomous drones. operations.

In June 2022, AeroVironment announced that the company received USD 6,166,952 firm-fixed-price contract award for Puma 3 AE small, unmanned aircraft systems (SUAS) and spares for the US Marine Corps. The delivery is projected to be completed by year end of 2022.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

On-Premises

On-Demand

By Application:

Ground Exploration

Geolocation Tagging

Aerial Monitoring

Thermal Detection

Others

By End-Use:

Agriculture and Forestry

Construction

Mining and Quarrying

Oil and Gas

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

