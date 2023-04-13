Aircraft Engine |US$ 150.3 billion| Business Expansion Strategies for the Market in 2023-2031

AIRCRAFT ENGINE MARKET BY ENGINE TYPE (PISTON AND TURBOPROP ENGINE, TURBOJET ENGINE, TURBOSHAFT ENGINE, TURBOFAN ENGINE), BY COMPONENT (FAN, COMPRESSOR, COMBUSTOR, TURBINE, MIXER, NOZZLE), BY END USE (COMMERCIAL AVIATION, MILITARY AVIATION), BY PLATFORM (FIXED WING, ROTARY WING): GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST-

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global Aircraft Engine market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.

The worldwide Aircraft Engine market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global aircraft engine market are:

Barnes Group Inc

• Textron

• Safran

• Rolls-Royce

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• MTU Aero Engines

• Honeywell International

• General Electric

• CFM International

• Engine Alliance

• Others

The global aircraft engine market size was US$ 79.1 billion in 2021. The global aircraft engine market size is estimated to reach US$ 150.3 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An aircraft engine guides the segment that provides thrust to an aircraft while taxing or in the course of aviation. The primary elements of an aircraft engine contain a compressor, a fan, a turbine, a combustor, a nozzle, and a mixer. Each element plays a vital part in an airplane engine. The fan guarantees the necessary air input for an aircraft engine, obeyed by the compressor, which compresses the inlet air and increases the pressure and temperature.

Global Market exports are expected to grow at an average annual rate of 3.9%, reaching US$ 955.19 billion by 2030 from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021. The global supply has been increasing at a rate of 9.5% yearly since 2009. In 2021, Ireland topped the rankings for global Market exports with US$ 169.32 billion, while China ranked 4th, the United States ranked 2nd, and India ranked 3rd. Brunei has seen a 228.2% year-over-year increase since 2009, while Sierra Leone has experienced a 61.7% year-over-year decline.

By 2026, the European Revenue is expected to rise by 1.5% annually, from US$ 1,802,413 million in 2021 to US$ 1,933,429 million. The European market has been growing at a rate of 3.1% annually since 2016. In terms of Revenue in Europe in 2021, Germany led the rankings with US$ 339,074 million, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland at positions 2, 3, and 4 respectively. Since 2016, Malta has seen a 16.5% year-over-year increase, while Italy has experienced a 0.2% decline.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

• The increase in the adoption of cost-effective and fuel-efficient aircraft is driving the overall market expansion.

• The increasing costs of fuel have prompted manufacturers to concentrate on the fuel efficiency of the aircraft propelling the global market growth.

• The use of lightweight products like reinforced plastic, carbon fiber, and other composite materials that are light and have significant strength is propelling the overall market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 had a severe impact on the expansion of the overall market. It had destroyed various nations across the globe, and it has adversely impacted the aviation sector. Aircraft encountered a financial problem and cut power at incomparable speeds owing to the lack of passenger needs. Some of the airlines shut down entirely. Many airlines stopped their orders, which instantly hinder the global market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is anticipated to notice the highest CAGR during the analysis period due to the increasing security spending by the Indian government. This resulted in the need for fighter aircraft and military choppers in the nation. In addition, increasing air passenger traffic in the area has made the need for new aircraft procurement anticipated to propel the overall market growth.

Segmentation Analysis

The global aircraft engine market segmentation focuses on End Use, Platform, Engine Type, Component, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of End Use

• Commercial Aviation

• Military Aviation

Segmentation on the basis of Platform

• Fixed Wing

• Rotary Wing

Segmentation on the basis of Engine Type

• Piston and Turboprop Engine

• Turbojet Engine

• Turboshaft Engine

• Turbofan Engine

Segmentation on the basis of Component

• Fan

• Compressor

• Combustor

• Turbine

• Mixer

• Nozzle

Segmentation on the basis of Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

