Poll finds Taiwan divided over China visit by ex-president

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese public is divided over former President Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) recent visit to China, according to an opinion poll released Thursday (April 13).

Ma, age 72, ostensibly traveled to China to pay respects to his ancestors in the province of Hunan, but he also met with Communist Party officials, lauded China's efforts in combating COVID-19, and spoke at schools.

As Ma was in China, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) visited allies Guatemala and Belize and met U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a stopover in California. Beijing intensified its military activities around Taiwan in a sign of protest against the meeting, apparently rehearsing a blockade of the democratic country.

The survey by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) found 39.2% approved of Ma’s journey, with 43.7% expressing negative views. The public holds markedly different opinions, with critics outstripping supporters by 4.5%, TPOF Chairman Ying-lung You (游盈隆) said.

Looking at the age of the poll respondents, only the age group between 45 and 54 had a majority approving of Ma’s trip. All other age groups had more people rejecting the former president’s journey, though critics never outnumbered supporters by more than 10%.

Even in the youngest group, ages 20 to 34, more than 40% approved of Ma's visit. The TPOF chairman suggested the reason might be that Ma was using the official name of the “Republic of China” in contrast with the communists’ “People’s Republic of China.” People with a higher educational background also tended to support the former president’s journey more, You said.

Party divisions were obvious, with 79% of supporters from Ma’s Kuomintang (KMT) approving of his trip, and 81% from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) voicing opposition.

In former Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), 51% approved, but 36% opposed Ma’s trip. For independent voters, Ma's voyage received 32% approval and was rejected by 33%.

The opinion poll was conducted between April 9-11, producing 1,068 valid responses with a margin of error of 3%, TPOF said.