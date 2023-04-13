Brazil Two-wheeler Tire Market 2023 Poised for Record-Breaking Gains in Next Decade 2031

Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the global “ Brazil Two-wheeler Tire Market “, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth.

Market Definition

The two-wheeler tire is the most important part of how all the forces travel between the bike and the road. In addition, there is a demand for two-wheeler tires because they are affordable, readily available, and available in a wide range of options to meet the various requirements of customers. In addition, rising government initiatives and e-mobility services in Brazil are significantly boosting the two-wheeler tire industry, which will positively contribute to the escalating market growth in the coming years.

Market Bits of knowledge

The Brazil Bike Tire Market is projected to develop at a CAGR of around 4.93% as far as units sold during the conjecture time frame, 2023-28. In the past, the demand for two-wheeler tires from OEMs and replacements was significantly influenced by residents’ propensity to purchase customized vehicles in order to improve mobility. These two factors contributed to the expansion of the market. In addition, service providers such as Rappi, Cornershop, and iFood, among others, have significantly contributed to the demand for two-wheelers as a result of the growing popularity of e-commerce among residents.

As a result, the demand for tires for two wheels is expected to rise in the coming years. Moreover, the send off of ‘Rota Program 2030’ in 2018, by the Brazilian government to reinforce the neighborhood car fabricating base by empowering homegrown assembling of vehicles is expected to raise the interest for tires from OEMs in the impending years. The following are some of the ongoing developments that are intended to boost the market for tires for two wheels:

As the company analyzed potential growth opportunities in the market, Bajaj Auto made the announcement in 2021 that it would launch two-wheeler vehicles to expand its presence in Brazil by 2022.

Brazil is a popular tourist destination that welcomes millions of visitors annually. The country’s thriving ride-sharing platform is driving demand for two-wheeler tires. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reports that in 2018, Brazil hosted more than 6.6 million tourists.

Because of this, there was unquestionably a rise in the demand for low-cost ride-sharing services in the region to meet the growing demand of tourists and locals alike for transportation. In addition, the demand for ride-sharing platforms has significantly increased as a result of the rising demand for economical mobility as a result of the expansion of economic activities. The primary operators in the market are local companies like Mottu and Yellow.

In addition, the country saw a significant rise in the demand for two-wheelers to meet the country’s growing mobility requirements as a result of the growing popularity of environmentally friendly travel options adopted by the population. Subsequently, these development factors are supposed to decidedly impact the development of the Brazil Bike Tire market in the impending years.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Brazil Two-Wheeler Tire Market The introduction of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil had a negative impact on the expansion of the two-wheeler tire industry. This was because travel and trade regulations were imposed, which restricted residents’ ability to move around the country and engage in economic activities and led to a decline in their incomes. This had a negative impact on the country’s sales of two-wheelers, as car sales in Brazil are heavily influenced by people’s income and the availability of credit lines. As the crisis weakened credit operations, sales of two-wheelers fell dramatically.

The Brazil Two-wheeler Tire market, on the other hand, experienced an upward curve as a result of the gradual resumption of economic activities and the growing preference of residents for the idea of “individual transport” to avoid agglomeration. Besides, the limitations in the development of occupants to check the spread of Coronavirus prominently expanded the requirement for web based business specialist organizations in the country, which expanded the interest for bikes to grow the armadas of web based business stages.

The demand for tires for two-wheelers grew as a result of this unquestionably rising number of sales. Therefore, in the long run, COVID-19 would present the Two-Wheeler Tire market in Brazil with potential growth opportunities. Segmentation of the market by Type of Two-Wheeler:

Motorcycle Scooters and Mopeds Among them, Scooters and Mopeds experienced a significant growth rate over the course of history. This was due to the rise in e-mobility services, which were made possible by the presence of companies like Uber and Ride. The market has grown significantly as a result of the intention to meet the travel needs of the country’s growing population of tourists.

In addition, the demand for scooters and moped vehicles is anticipated to contribute a significant share to the Brazil Two-wheeler Tire market during the forecasted period due to the growing inclination of the Brazilian government toward the promotion of sustainable mobility alternatives to reduce emissions from rising agglomeration.

Depending on the Kind of Tire:

Bias Radial Of all the tires, Bias gained a significant share of the Brazil Two-Wheeler Tire market over time, and this trend is expected to continue over the course of the forecast period. Higher load-bearing capacity and the affordability of bias tires, which go hand in hand with the nation’s income groups and are some of the reasons that greatly supported the sales of bias tires, are some of the crucial factors that are responsible for the expansion of the market.

Bias tires are also in high demand as farmers increasingly use motorcycles to transport agricultural products for domestic sales and as e-commerce and ride-sharing platforms expand to meet the growing mobility and service needs of residents.

In light of the Interest Type:

OEM Replacement During this time period, the replacement gained a sizable share of the Brazilian market for two-wheeled tires. Two-wheeler ownership rates that are high and the growing use of ride-hailing services to provide residents with affordable means of commuting have both contributed to the expansion of the market.

Motorbike-based on-demand delivery services for a wide range of goods and services, including food and grocery and consumer electronics, have also seen significant growth as a result of the expansion of e-commerce. As per the Bexs Bank Trade Brazil, Brazilian web based business became 27% in 2021 contrasted with 2020. In addition, it is anticipated that the need for tire replacements will significantly rise in the coming years as a result of the expanding variety of mobility-based services available throughout the region.

Based on Sales Channel Online Multi-brand Stores Exclusive Outlets Among them, Multi-brand Stores will dominate the Brazil Two-wheeler Tire market in the coming years due to the availability of multiple brands at competitive prices and hundreds of product portfolios to choose from in multi-brand outlets.

In addition, the majority of Brazilians fall into the lower- and middle-income categories, making the population highly price-centric. As a result, the expansion of multi-brand stores has been greatly aided by the availability of diverse product portfolios at prices ranging from luxury to generic brands. The following examples lend credence to the aforementioned growth factors:

Through a Master Franchise Agreement (MFA) with the ATO, Point S announced its expansion into the Brazilian market in 2022. Within five years, Point S aims to establish a network of more than 200 Point S locations across Brazil.

Recent Developments by Leading Businesses In 2018, Bridgestone and Polytotal Pneus Group announced the opening of over eight exclusive stores in Brazil’s Midwest region. Customers can get tires from Bridgestone and Firestone for motorcycles and other vehicles from the facility.

Levering, a Brazilian manufacturer of bicycle and motorcycle tires, was acquired by Michelin in 2017. The company strengthened its global expansion of its 2 Wheel tire ranges and consolidated its presence in Brazil as a result of this acquisition.

Trends in the Market:

Key Factor:

Brazil’s environment has been deteriorated as a result of the country’s rapid urbanization and industrialization, as well as the country’s significant increase in vehicle traffic. Rising Inclination of Residents toward the Adoption of Electric Vehicles in Brazil This raised concerns among the government and providers of e-mobility services about how to reduce CO2 emissions and promote sustainable living by encouraging the production of fuel-efficient or alternative vehicles.

As a result, Brazil’s Environment Ministry announced in 2021 a goal to cut carbon emissions by more than half by 2030. As a result, Brazil’s demand for tires increased and the country’s demand for electric two-wheelers increased.

Possible Limitation:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, volatile prices of raw materials hampered the expansion of the Brazilian tire market. These key raw materials, which are used in the production of tires and include petroleum reinforcing materials like nylon, polyester, and rubber, experienced price fluctuations. This is because, for the most part, Asia-Pacific nations like India, China, and Indonesia, in addition to a few others, supply Brazil with the raw materials necessary to manufacture tires.

As a result, any changes in the prices of raw materials in these nations raise Brazil’s tire manufacturing costs. As a result, the price of the final product would also rise as a result of the country’s increased tire production. As a result, this presents a problem for the local tire manufacturers that make tires for two-wheelers.

Learning experience: Rising Government Drives to Boycott the Utilization of Withdrawn Tires to Set out Freedom for the Development of the Market

The developing concern and expanding mindfulness among Brazilian organizations about the inborn detriments of utilizing withdrew tires, which can produce inorganic contaminations, drove the Brazilian government to boycott the utilization and import of withdrawn tires in 2022. Two-wheeler tire manufacturers had a lot of room to grow in this market. The use of retreated tires on two- and three-wheeled vehicles, such as motorcycles, mopeds, and scooters, was outlawed by the government under this policy. Failure to comply would be considered a serious offense.

As a result, it is anticipated that the domestic demand for retreated tires will shift toward new tires as a result of the growing government regulation to prohibit the use of retreated tires in two-wheelers. As a result, from 2023 to 2028, this will propel the expansion of two-wheeler tire manufacturers’ revenue in Brazil.

The Market Research Report Provides Answers to These Key Questions:

What are the Brazil Two-Wheeler Tire Market’s overall statistics or estimates (Overview, Size – By Value & Units Sold, Forecast Numbers, Segmentation, Shares)?

What are the industry’s size, growth factors, and obstacles by region?

What are the key developments, valuable open doors, current and future patterns, and guidelines in the Brazil Bike Tire Market?

Who are the key contenders, their vital assets and shortcomings, and how would they act in the Brazil Bike Tire Market in view of the serious scene?

What are the primary outcomes of the surveys that were carried out as part of the study on the Brazil Two-Wheeler Tire Market?

Highlight the Following Key Factors:

Business Description: a particular description of agency operations and enterprise departments.

Company Strategy: The analyst’s precis of the company’s commercial enterprise strategy.

SWOT Analysis: Detailed evaluation of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Company History: The development of predominant occasions associated to the company.

Main merchandise and services: A listing of the company’s fundamental products, services, and brands.

Main Competitors: A listing of the company’s fundamental competitors.

Important places and subsidiaries: The company’s major places and subsidiaries’ listing and contact information.

Detailed economic ratios of the previous 5 years: The trendy monetary ratios come from the annual economic statements issued by means of agencies with a record of 5 years.

