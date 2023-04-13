Middle East Lactose-Free Food Market To Witness Phenomenal Growth Between 2023 And 2030, Say Analysts

Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the global “ Middle East Lactose-Free Food Market “, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth.

Insights into the Market During the Forecast Period (from 2023 to 28), the Middle East Lactose-Free Food Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 6.76 percent. Products of food that do not contain the protein known as “lactose” are referred to as “lactose-free” food. These particular food items are by and large formed utilizing the advancements like Chromatographic Partition, Corrosive Hydrolysis, Film Reactor, and others. Demand for these foods is being driven by an increasing number of lactose-intolerant individuals in the Middle East.

The rising prevalence of lactose intolerance among individuals and the rising consciousness of consumers regarding their health and wellness are the factors contributing to the UAE market’s expansion. Al Ain Farms, a food manufacturing company, conducted independent research in 2022 and found that after consuming lactose-based products, more than 25% of people experience stomach rumbling and 22% experience stomach cramps and pains.

A few investigates and studies have shown that individuals with self-saw lactose narrow mindedness might be in danger of unfortunate bone wellbeing and higher paces of diabetes and hypertension due to bring down calcium consumption. As a result, people are looking for foods like lactose-free milk, cheese, bread, and so on because they are more concerned about their health. In addition, the drives drove by the public authority of the nations like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and so on.,

In addition, consumers are being encouraged to choose plant-based food products like soy milk, almond milk, and others in order to raise awareness of the health effects of food and address the growing number of obese people. Alongside this, food producing organizations, including Settle, Wonderful Day, and so forth., are also working together to create and launch lactose-free products to meet consumer demand. As a result, the Middle East’s market for lactose-free food will grow even faster in the coming years thanks to the new innovative products designed specifically for the lactose intolerant population.

In addition, food-serving establishments in the Middle East, including cafeterias and restaurants like the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Moon Shell, and Saudi Arabia, have gradually begun offering meat-free, dairy-free, and plant-based options. As a result, sales of lactose-free food products like almond milk, cottage cheese, and other dairy-free products have increased. is expected to increase in the coming years. Over 45% of UAE diners will opt for a plant-based meal in place of traditional dairy in 2021, according to a survey by the plant-based consumer goods company. As a result, it is anticipated that the hospitality industry will gradually switch to dairy-free and lactose-free food as a replacement for conventional dairy products in the UAE.

Key driver: Market Dynamics Rising Lactose Malabsorption Among the Populace

The rising pervasiveness of lactose narrow mindedness and the supporting necessity for items with next to zero added sugar has been driving the interest for without lactose items like milk in the Center East during the verifiable period. Over 68% of the world’s population is susceptible to lactose intolerance, according to data released by the National Center for Biotechnology in 2021.

Middle Eastern nations like Egypt and Oman have a majority of about 68% and 96%, respectively. Consumers are becoming more aware of their health and well-being as a result of the rising prevalence, switching to alternative food products and propelling the Middle East market.

Additionally, food manufacturing businesses like Nurishh, Al Ain farms, and others, are introducing new dairy products that do not contain lactose. These products will provide consumers with the nutritional and flavor benefits of dairy without the discomfort that comes with lactose intolerance. As a result, these new product innovations meet the anticipated rising demand for these food products.

Possible Limitation: Diligent Production network Disturbances in A Couple of Center Eastern Nations

Center Eastern nations, like Kuwait, Bahrain, and others, are essential sources, the unrefined components like coconut, rice, and so on., used to make lactose-free foods from Asian and European nations. Thusly, the costs of wares shift as per the worldwide market, which prompts vacillations in the costs of unrefined components and food items. Additionally, the supply chain and operations are disrupted when raw materials are not in stock, which has an effect on the market.

Additionally, transportation and the overall supply of both finished goods and raw materials are hampered by fluctuations in oil prices that affect a few Middle Eastern nations. As a result, the product is still out of reach for people in those nations, limiting the market for the upcoming years.

Learning experience:

Food manufacturing companies are expanding their operations in the Middle East as a result of the growing demand from consumers for health and wellness-related products and services. Most of the nations stick to the zero tax collection strategy, which is by all accounts a rewarding proposition, consequently the food producing units are being set up in the district.

In a similar vein, the Change Foods Company announced in 2022 that it would establish an animal-free dairy manufacturing plant in the UAE as part of the UAE government’s NextGen FDI initiative. These units would fundamentally upscale the creation and subsequently lessen the costs of these items. As a result, lactose-free foods would become more readily available to the region’s middle- and lower-class populations. As a result, the expansion of dairy manufacturing facilities would increase consumer penetration, accelerating market expansion in the upcoming years.

Main Trend:

Consumers are moving toward dairy-free and plant-based food products as a result of a growing awareness of health issues and concerns about the negative effects of unhealthy lifestyles and eating habits. Due to the digestive system’s inability to properly break down lactose, excessive milk consumption may cause severe side effects such as bloating, cramps, and diarrhea. As a result, milk substitutes are becoming increasingly popular as a means of meeting nutritional requirements and preserving health. Vegan or plant-based lactose-free food products have begun to be offered by businesses in response to growing concerns among customers. For example:

The plant-based cheese alternative “Nurrish” was introduced by the company “Bel Middle East” in 2022. It is lactose, soya, gluten, and other ingredients.

As a result, food manufacturing companies in the Middle East are adopting a consumer-centric strategy to innovate dairy products to meet changing demand.

Type-Based Market Segmentation:

Bread with milk Soups and sauces Desserts Other (such as Yogurt, Cheese, and Non-Dairy Products)

Due to its growing popularity among residents as an alternative to conventional dairy milk, lactose-free milk is expected to continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period as well. Of all the alternatives, lactose-free milk experienced the most rapid growth in the past.

Sales of lactose-free milk are being driven by consumers’ preference for lactose-free milk to meet their nutritional requirements without experiencing any unpleasant side effects. In addition, the Middle East is experiencing economic growth, which has led to an increase in net disposable income, an increase in dining out, and a shift toward diets high in protein.

Additionally, companies like Al Ain Farms, Arla Foods, and others are being compelled by rising demand for lactose-free foods like bread and milk. to expand their product line. In order to meet the increasing demand, more novel milk products are anticipated to be introduced in the coming years.

Using the Source:

Soy

Rice

Coconut

Almond

Hemp Milk

Oat Milk

Others (Hazelnut milk, Cashew milk, and so on.)

Due to the region’s higher production of this source, almond milk sources gained a significant share over time in comparison to other products. Almond cultivation is made easier in Middle Eastern nations like Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates because of their strategic locations. Consequently, almond production is significantly higher in these nations. As a result, almonds are extensively used in the production of almond-based lactose-free milk. Additionally, soy milk’s low price makes it appealing to people with low incomes, which is another important factor driving sales in the region.

In addition, the Middle East has been heavily dependent on Asian nations for the import of coconuts and rice grains, including India and a number of others. As a result, the production of lactose-free food based on these raw materials is significantly lower. This is because of the variances in the costs of the unrefined components in the global market, which prompts a high creation cost of the milk got from these sources. As a consequence of this, the sources, such as rice and coconut, experienced moderate market expansion.

Regional Projection The market expands geographically across:

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey make up the rest of the Middle East. Throughout history, the UAE accounted for the greatest proportion of sales of lactose-free food among all Middle Eastern nations. The UAE’s expanding population, rising public health awareness, and rising incidence of lactose intolerance are all contributing to the expansion of these food products there.

Additionally, a number of UAE hotels have begun serving vegan and lactose-free meals, inferable from the overall pattern toward good dieting. In this manner, the flourishing friendliness area of the UAE and foundations of lodgings/eateries in the nation is expected to fuel the development of the market in the conjecture years.

Recent Changes at the Leading Businesses in 2023: Nestle Middle East FZE announced a ten-year investment of approximately USD1.86 billion in Saudi Arabia’s food industries. This strategic plan, which was created with the help of the food department at the Saudi Ministry of Investment, demonstrates that investors have complete faith in the nation and its long-term prospects.

