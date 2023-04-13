India Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Huge Gains Projected for Market Over Next 7-Year Period

Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the global “ India Cancer Treatment Drugs Market “, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth.

Insights into the Market During the Forecast Period (from 2023 to 28), the India Cancer Treatment Drugs Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 12.2%. In India, the disease has emerged as a concern for public health, with an estimated 1.39 million cases expected in 2020. In the past, more than 0.8 million people died from cancer in India in 2019.

The National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research estimates that one woman in India dies from cervical cancer every eight minutes. In India, one woman dies from breast cancer for every two newly diagnosed women. In addition, the country’s tobacco use is on the rise, resulting in an increase in tobacco-related cancer deaths.

Changes in eating habits, food adulteration, environmental changes, an increase in chemical factories, etc., all contribute to a steady rise in cancer cases. are the main considerations for heightening malignant growth cases in India. Aside from these, an increase in cancer patients has been caused by a sedentary lifestyle and an excessive intake of junk food over the past few years. Accordingly, the requirement for convenient determination and preventive consideration is flooding at an outstanding speed, prompting broad interests in Research and development, in this manner making way for medication producers to concoct more viable medications to address such acceleration in the country.

Since the developed markets are relatively saturated in this industry, India has also seen remarkable opportunities for venture capitalists and investors. Additionally, the Ayushman Bharat Scheme’s effective diagnosis and treatment of cancer as well as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)’s growing focus on oncology are likely to boost drug sales for cancer treatment. In addition, the industry has been positively impacted by the ever-increasing demand for effective medicines and the ever-improving infrastructure for cancer care in recent years, which includes upgraded facilities for tertiary care.

Mostly in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, among others, where the incidence of lip, oral, breast, and cervical cancer accounts for the majority of the cases. Consequently, requiring these cancer-related medications and accelerating their production during the anticipated time frame.

Key driver:

Market Dynamics Numerous Programs Promoting Affordable and Effective Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment One of the main focuses of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is protecting beneficiaries from the devastating costs of cancer treatment. Screening for oral, breast, and cervical cancer, as well as other common non-communicable diseases, is one of the services provided by the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers (AB-HWCs).

Similar to this, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers’ National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) published a list of 390 non-scheduled anti-cancer medications in 2019 with MRP reductions of up to 87 percent. This activity helped 22 lakh malignant growth patients in the country and would save buyers about Rs. 800 crores per year. Indian pharmaceutical companies are currently on an acquisition binge after a decade of prudent and organic growth. Additionally, cancer medications appear to be their primary focus, which ultimately drives the pharmaceutical industry.

Possible Limitation:

Access to medications like trastuzumab, rituximab, and bortezomib has been restricted as a result of rising catastrophic spending, which is characterized by significant OPP (out-of-pocket) expenditure in the private health care system. This is because the private sector has demonstrated significantly higher expenditure levels.

The study, which was supported by the Global Challenges program of the University of Birmingham, the India Institute of the University of Birmingham, and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), found that, depending on the type of cancer, patients were required to pay out-of-pocket expenses ranging from 19,494 to 295,679 Indian Rupees (INR).

The burden for health products and services decreases as a result of OPP payments, which include cost-sharing, self-medication, and other direct patient-borne costs that are not fully covered by insurance. This may have a negative impact on the industry in the coming years.

Learning experience: Ayurveda-Based Malignant growth Drug and Treatments

The public authority has put forth various attempts to energize Ayurveda research and the advancement of disease treatments. The government-established independent Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has conducted research on cancer, worked on drug development, and documented medical procedures, including the creation of AYUSH QOL2C to improve the quality of life for people with the disease. As a result, pharmaceuticals based on Ayurveda are likely to offer competitive businesses lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

Key Pattern:

Increasing the number of cancer tertiary care facilities in the country The Central Government is expanding the Tertiary Care of Cancer Scheme to increase the number of resources for tertiary cancer care. So far, the program has approved 19 State Cancer Institutes (SCIs) and 20 Tertiary Care Cancer Centers (TCCCs). Six institutions have been established in Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala up until this point. The 33 other institutes are developing in various stages. Therapies and medications are necessary for better care, so developing tertiary care is likely to shape the industry in the coming years.

Market Division

In light of Treatment Type,

Chemotherapy

Designated Treatment

Immunotherapy

Hormonal Treatment

Other Treatment Types

The Designated treatment portion achieved the biggest market development in the authentic period. It is primarily attributable to the advanced efficacy, higher survival rates, and enormous potential of targeted therapies to kill only malignant cells. Then again, the immunotherapy portion is supposed to enlist the quickest development during 2023-28.

This monstrous development is related with the escalation of the frequencies of disease in India and the absence of related clinical help with the country. In addition, India’s public reimbursement programs do not include costly cancer medicines because it is one of the health systems with the fewest resources. This could result in catastrophic expenditure risks. Systemic anticancer therapy must therefore be thoroughly evaluated before being included in national formularies.

Cytotoxic drugs, targeted drugs, hormonal drugs, and others made up the majority of the medicines with the highest priority. Deeply grounded cytotoxic medications, presented to worldwide conventional contest in the beyond 10-20 years, incorporate doxorubicin, cyclophosphamide, paclitaxel, carboplatin, methotrexate, cytarabine, capecitabine, fluorouracil, and gemcitabine.

Moreover, Nonexclusive Chemotherapy specialists are the most high-need malignant growth medications by Indian oncologists as they work with significant enhancements in endurance and are now remembered for WHO EML. Recent Developments in the India Cancer Treatment Drugs Market In August 2022, AstraZeneca India, a pharmaceutical company, announced that the Drugs Controller General of India had given the go-ahead to commercialize its medication for breast cancer treatment, Lynparza (Olaparib), as a monotherapy.

PHESGO was the first ever fixed-dose formulation in oncology to combine two monoclonal antibodies – Perjeta (pertuzumab) and Herceptin ( Lynparza is the solitary endorsed medication focusing on BRCA (Bosom Disease quality) changes in beginning phase bosom malignant growth.

Dostarlimab, a medicine made in a lab that acts as a surrogate for antibodies in the human body, was discovered to have the potential to be a “possible” cancer cure for one of the most deadly tumors in a small clinical trial conducted by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in June 2022 for the first time in history.

