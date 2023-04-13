India Ready-to-Eat Market 2023-2030 | A Comprehensive Growth Guide

Ready meals and ready-to-eat products have become increasingly popular in India, driven by the busy lifestyles of the young working population. The Indian ready-to-eat market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16.24% (based on value) during the 2019-2024 period, to generate a revenue of INR 68.47 billion by 2024.

Some of the other key players in the Indian ready-to-eat market include ITC Limited, Vadilal Industries Limited, Haldiram Manufacturing Company Private Limited, MTR Foods Private Limited, and McCormick & Co., Inc.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-ready-to-eat-market/QI042

Major players currently operating in the Indian ready-to-eat market include Britannia Industries Limited, Dabur India Limited, Godrej Agrovet Limited, and Heritage Foods Limited.

In 2018, the ready-to-eat breakfast cereals segment held the largest market share (~34.8%), followed by the shelf-stable ready meals (~21.97%), and shelf-stable fruits and vegetables (~20.3%) segments. The demand for ready-to-eat breakfast cereals is high due to the rising awareness regarding the ill effects of cholesterol, among the youth across India.

The ready-to-eat breakfast cereals segment is expected to experience the fastest year-on-year growth (~19.85%) during the 2019-2024 period. Some of the popular ready-to-eat breakfast cereal brands in India include Baggrys, Kelloggs, and Nestle.

Most people living in cities lead busy lifestyles and often spend much time commuting, leaving them with little or no time to cook meals. To increase the sales volume of ready-to-eat products, retailers are offering lucrative offers in the form of combo packs, day-specific discounts, festive offers, flat discounts, and coupon discounts. Rapid urbanization and hectic lifestyles, along with the aggressive geographical expansion of ready-to-eat retailers, are propelling the growth of the market across India.

However, frequent consumption of ready-to-eat food often leads to serious health issues like obesity, heart diseases, high blood pressure, and diabetes, owing to the presence of excessive sugar, sodium, and fat in packaged foods. Awareness about such issues often refrains people from consuming ready-to-eat food. Moreover, a large proportion of the elderly population in India usually has a negative perception of the nutritional value of any packaged and/or processed food item, which can also hinder the growth of the market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-ready-to-eat-market/QI042

What are the goals of the report?

⮞The predicted market size for the Market Industry at the conclusion of the forecast period is shown in this market report.

⮞The paper also analyses market sizes in the past and present.

⮞The charts show the year-over-year growth (percent) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given projected period based on a variety of metrics.

⮞The research contains a market overview, geographical breadth, segmentation, and financial performance of main competitors.

⮞The research evaluates the current situation of the industry in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as future growth opportunities.

⮞The study examines the future period’s growth rate, market size, and market worth.

Following Key Questions Covered in the Report Are:

● Comprehensive Evaluation of market carries customers and associations make out systems?

● Impressive Growth factors that are promising importance and constraints in the market?

● What is the current market revenue? What is the extended revenue for 2023-2027?

● What are the driving, restraining, trends, and obstacles, which will influence the estimating and development of Market?

● SWOT analysis of each critical Market key players specified along with their association details.

● What is market growth energy or accelerating market passes the projected forecast?

● Which countries will value the most astonishing share of the complete Fill Light industry in future?

● What Application/end-client categorization or Product Comprise may see incremental advancement expectation?

● What is the size of industry of dynamic countries like (Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, The Middle East and Africa) and so on?

● What major driving factors and imperatives are holding the market consistently?