India Virtual Power Plant Market to Witness Growth Acceleration | ABB Group, AutoGrid Systems

The Indian power sector has been experiencing a significant transformation in recent years, with an increasing contribution of renewable resources to the energy mix. The limited supply of fossil fuel has encouraged the integration of distributed energy resources (DER) in the Indian power sector. DER refers to any energy resource connected to the grid at the distribution level. The integration of DERs into the grid has enabled the transition from centralized to decentralized systems. The development of this newly designed flexible energy network can be achieved using virtual power plants (VPP).

Several companies have been playing a significant role in the VPP market. Some of the major players in the Indian VPP market include ABB Group, AutoGrid Systems, Inc., cyberGRID GmbH & Co. KG, Enbala, GreenSync, MediIT Health Solutions India Pvt. Ltd, and Next Kraftwerke GmbH.

VPP allows numerous decentralized power plants to aggregate and operate as a single platform. It functions as a cloud-based or software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based platform, which governs multiple decentralized power plants through various distribution routes and demand centers. Distributed plants can be remotely operated and controlled through VPP.

The VPP ecosystem comprises technical virtual power plant (TVPP), commercial virtual power plant (CVPP), VPP aggregators, DERs, distribution companies, transmission companies, and the electricity market. TVPP operates at the distribution and transmission levels, while CVPP runs the DER units based on demand and generation potential. VPP aggregators facilitate the aggregation of DERs and communicate with TVPP and CVPP. DERs include controllable loads, electric vehicles (EV), solar PV units, natural gas turbines, small power plants, fuel cells, prosumers, and energy storage.

The VPP platform consists of the solution developer, VPP platform operators, and VPP users. The ecosystem consists of various energy assets such as solar plants, wind turbines, energy storage systems, EV charging stations, demand-response management centers, and smart meters. Power utilities, renewable energy operators, demand response operators, energy retailers, VPP operators, and building managers are the major stakeholders involved.

Various functionalities of VPP, such as distributed asset monitoring, asset analytics, distributed asset control, renewable energy management, energy storage management, EV charging asset management, and demand response management, are anticipated to influence the adoption of VPP in the Indian power sector. Furthermore, favorable government policies and regulations are likely to play an important role in the adoption process. The vehicle electrification policy of the government, as part of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) and National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020, will require the development of EV charging infrastructure. Implementation of VPP can help in effectively managing the charging stations spread across the country and controlling the load on each charging station. Furthermore, successful implementation of the five-minute scheduling policy can be possible by using VPP.

However, the large-scale implementation of VPP in India can be deterred by a number of challenging factors such as weak regulatory framework. Various utility companies are hesitant to join the VPP architecture owing to issues regarding grid safety, stability, operational efficiency, and pricing. The threat of cyberattacks significantly challenges the virtualization of power plants. Maintaining security and privacy of the enormous data generated from consumers and prosumers becomes a considerable challenge in the VPP market.

