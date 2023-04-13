India Warehouse Automation Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2030

The warehouse automation market in India has experienced a significant rise in the adoption of automation technologies across various sectors including logistics, e-commerce, retail, and manufacturing units. In 2019, the warehouse automation market in India was valued at INR 202 billion, and it is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13.38% during the 2020-2024 period, to reach INR 421.50 billion by 2024.

Companies covered in this market include Addverb Technologies Private Limited, Armstrong Machine Builders Private Limited, Falcon Autotech Private Limited, Godrej Consoveyo Logistics Automation Limited, Hinditron Services Private Limited, The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Limited, Vega Conveyors & Automation Private Limited, Bastian Solutions India Private Limited, and Grey Orange India Private Limited.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-warehouse-automation-market/QI042

The growth in the e-retail sector and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) facilitated the expansion of the warehouse automation market in India. Additionally, the evolution of advanced technological solutions in India such as artificial intelligence (AI), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and Blockchain, and their application in warehousing are compelling supply chain operators to adopt automated systems.

Despite the benefits of warehouse automation systems, such as reducing operating costs and labor charges, and allowing inventory transparency, corporations are downscaling their workforce due to the replacement of laborers with robotics, which contributes to the escalating unemployment rate in the country. Furthermore, installation and maintenance costs of automated warehousing systems are quite high, which may act as an obstacle to the growth of the market.

The warehouse automation market in India is highly fragmented, with small organizations, such as Addverb Technologies Private Limited, Falcon Autotech Private Limited, and Grey Orange India Private Limited, driving the market. Grey Orange is a leading provider of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) solutions in the market, whereas Falcon Autotech and Addverb Technologies provide warehouse management software (WMS) to their clients. With technological innovations and advancements in the market, companies intend to expand their verticals in other warehousing solutions as well. Therefore, within a few years, intense industrial rivalry may be anticipated among players in the warehouse automation market in India.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-warehouse-automation-market/QI042

What are the goals of the report?

⮞The predicted market size for the Market Industry at the conclusion of the forecast period is shown in this market report.

⮞The paper also analyses market sizes in the past and present.

⮞The charts show the year-over-year growth (percent) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given projected period based on a variety of metrics.

⮞The research contains a market overview, geographical breadth, segmentation, and financial performance of main competitors.

⮞The research evaluates the current situation of the industry in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as future growth opportunities.

⮞The study examines the future period’s growth rate, market size, and market worth.

Following Key Questions Covered in the Report Are:

● Comprehensive Evaluation of market carries customers and associations make out systems?

● Impressive Growth factors that are promising importance and constraints in the market?

● What is the current market revenue? What is the extended revenue for 2023-2027?

● What are the driving, restraining, trends, and obstacles, which will influence the estimating and development of Market?

● SWOT analysis of each critical Market key players specified along with their association details.

● What is market growth energy or accelerating market passes the projected forecast?

● Which countries will value the most astonishing share of the complete Fill Light industry in future?

● What Application/end-client categorization or Product Comprise may see incremental advancement expectation?

● What is the size of industry of dynamic countries like (Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, The Middle East and Africa) and so on?

● What major driving factors and imperatives are holding the market consistently?