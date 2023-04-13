Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturing Market will touch a new level in upcoming year with Top Key Players like – Adani Group, Amara Raja Batteries Limited

The growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) in India is expected to drive the need for Lithium (Li)-ion battery manufacturing in the country. Li-ion batteries serve as the primary storage option for electro-chemical energy, are rechargeable, and contain Li-ion as the key component of electrolyte. The manufacturing of Li-ion batteries involves the sourcing and mining of lithium, and other minerals like cobalt, aluminium, and copper. The overall process of Li-ion battery manufacturing encompasses the production of cell components, cell and module production, battery pack assembly, and integration of components. The major applications of Li-ion battery include EV, EV charging and swapping stations, and grid services.

The Li-ion battery manufacturing industry in India is highly competitive, with companies such as Adani Group, Amara Raja Batteries Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Exide Industries Limited, HBL Power Systems Ltd, Tata Chemicals Limited, Automotive Electronics Power Pvt. Ltd, Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, Panasonic India, and Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd playing a significant role in the industry.

The Li-ion battery manufacturing industry in India is in a nascent stage, but the country holds the potential to emerge as a key manufacturer of Li-ion batteries over the next few years. India can develop the Li-ion battery manufacturing industry through three stages: stage one (2017 to 2020), stage two (2021 to 2025), and stage three (2026 to 2030). During stage one, the focus is on creating an ambient manufacturing environment in the country, with the Li-ion battery manufacturing industry anticipated to capture an economic value of around INR 1,300 Bn to INR 1,400 Bn. In stage two, India is predicted to capture around 25%-40% of the overall economic opportunity for Li-ion battery manufacturing, with the industry strengthening its supply chain network and making sizable investments in research and development by 2025. In stage three, manufacturers are projected to be engaged in end-to-end manufacture of Li-ion batteries, resulting in reduced dependency on imports.

The Indian government’s plan to boost electric mobility is a major driving factor propelling the growth of Li-ion battery manufacturing industry in India. The government aims to convert two and three-wheelers into 100% electric vehicles by 2030. The penetration of EVs in the Indian automotive sector is expected to bolster the need for indigenous manufacturing of Li-ion batteries, to make them economically viable. Significant investments from foreign and domestic players have been playing a major role in boosting the Li-ion battery manufacturing market in India. Supportive financial policies have encouraged the influx of investments. However, India’s reliance on the import of raw materials and weak coordination among stakeholders are significant impediments to the growth of the market.

