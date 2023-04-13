India Home Testing Kits Market Analysis and Research Study With | Morepen Laboratories, Mankind Pharma

The market for home testing kits has gained momentum in India due to the growing population and changing lifestyle. At-home pregnancy test kits, home testing kits for fertility prediction, at-home HIV test kits, at-home blood pressure monitoring devices, glucometer, and thermometer are the most popular home testing kits used in India. The Asia-pacific region, Europe, and North America account for more than three-fourth of the global home testing kits market, with China, India, and Japan contributing significantly to the market revenue in the Asia-pacific region.

As of 2019, India accounted for about 7% of the overall revenue generated by the global home testing kits market, with a market value of INR 9.05 Bn in 2019. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.88% during the 2020-2025 period, reaching a value of INR 15.57 Bn by 2025.

The rising prevalence of chronic ailments like hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, increasing disposable income, improved awareness regarding physical wellbeing among people, and easy accessibility of home testing devices in urban and semi-urban areas of the country are the key factors propelling the growth of the market in India. However, the lack of accuracy in test results, awareness, affordability, and accessibility of these devices in rural areas is impeding the development of the industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a breach in the demand and supply of testing devices, as the manufacturing and logistics sectors faced difficulties during the nationwide and global lockdown to curb contagion. The sudden rise in demand for home testing kits, such as infrared thermometer and glucometer, significantly contributed to the market revenue in the first quarter of 2020. However, due to the unanticipated disruption in international trading and halt in the production of devices, the supply is expected to drop in the post-lockdown period, leading to a fall in the market revenue.

The home testing kits market in India is highly competitive, with the presence of numerous players in the market. The market is dominated by established players like Morepen Laboratories and Mankind Pharma (Prega News), as well as prominent startups such as OMRON Healthcare India, Bright Healthcare Limited (HealthSense), and Roche Diabetes Care India (Accu-Chek). New market entrants like Bione Ventures Private Limited and CPC Diagnostics Private Limited intend to establish their roots in the market with their latest venture into COVID-19 home screening kits.

