India IT Outsourcing Market Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2023-2030

India has emerged as a major global destination for IT outsourcing and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO). Factors such as low cost, technological competence, access to a talented workforce, and a supportive policy framework have driven the growth of the Indian IT outsourcing market. In 2019, the market was valued at INR 5,649.47 Bn, and it is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.25% to reach INR 8,830.14 Bn by 2025.

The market is segmented into IT services and packaged software, with IT services dominating the market with a revenue share of 89.70% in 2019. The packaged software segment is also expected to grow rapidly, driven by India’s proficiency in SMAC technologies, leading to India becoming a leading provider of various software including fintech, SaaS, and network security.

The market is further segmented based on industry vertical, with banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) being the largest industry segment, accounting for 55.65% of revenue share in 2019. The healthcare segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.00% during the FY 2020-FY 2025 period, with a significant demand for technology-enabled products and services, such as telehealth, telemedicine, healthcare analytics, and electronic health records (EHR).

The major countries and regions that outsource IT services from India include the U.S., U.K., and Europe, owing to price advantage and flexibility. India has also developed innovative software based on frontier technologies, leapfrogging from being a service provider to a developer. The phenomenal enhancement of digital infrastructure in India has played an instrumental role in driving the IT outsourcing market, with the penetration of the internet and high-speed internet connectivity, establishment of innovation centers in software technology parks of India (STPI) units, and special economic zones (SEZs) propelling market growth.

However, the growth of global in-house centers and reduced global IT spending have been hindering the market from progressing. The COVID-19 pandemic has also led to a significant economic turmoil across the world, leading to global businesses trimming down their IT budget as part of their cost-cutting strategies. Stringent measures taken by enterprises to reduce discretionary spending are projected to affect the conversion of new deals in the pipeline, assignment of new contracts, and delay contract renewals.

The leading IT companies in India, such as Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, and HCL Technologies Limited, have been focusing on strengthening their digital capabilities through inorganic growth strategies. The market also has a significant presence of numerous mid-level, emerging, and small players.

