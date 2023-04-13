Helicopters Market Trends and Forecast in 2023: Growth Potential and Opportunities | The Boeing Company, Robinson Helicopter Company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

The Helicopters market value was US$ $$ billion in 2021. The Helicopters market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2023-2031.

The global helicopter market size was US$ 20.36 billion in 2021. The global helicopter market size is estimated to reach US$ 38.3 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A helicopter is a type of aircraft that has one or more powered longitudinal blades or rotors that allow it to take off in any direction, land, and remain stable in the air. It is the most suitable type of flight, as it avoids the vast landing grounds located away from downtown areas and the necessary intervening means of transportation such as automobiles, buses, and subways that conventional aircraft would normally require. In addition, the helicopter’s ability to take off and land vertically, the aircraft’s handling qualities in low-speed conditions, and hover for extended periods proved useful for performing tasks that were not possible with other aircraft.

Factors Affecting Marketing Growth

The increase in the adoption of advanced helicopters and other rotorcrafts for law enforcement and military applications drives the growth of the global market.

The increase in demand for aerial imagining, growth in gas and oil excretion and exploration activities, and a rise in demand for customized and luxurious commercial helicopters in the transportation sector. These factors drive the global market.

The high operational cost of helicopters and limited short-range transportation may hinder the growth of the global market.

An increase in the penetration of helicopters for emergency medical services (EMS), and a rise in demand for helicopters in tourism, firefighting services, and search and rescue operations are the primary factors that are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global helicopter market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak impacted unpredictably on the global market due to strict governments across the globe implementing rigid lockdowns and banning the importexport of raw materials and parts for most of 2020 and a few months in 2021. This resulted in a sudden drop in the availability of critical raw materials for the manufacture of helicopter components. In addition, the nationwide lockdown forced helicopter manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut down their operations. The adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in delays in activities and initiatives concerning the development of advanced helicopter systems globally.

Regional Analysis

North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2021, due to technological developments by key players, and the rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making advanced and efficient helicopter elements.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period, owing to a rise in the procurement and development of advanced helicopter systems by several Asian nations.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global helicopter market are:

The Boeing Company

Robinson Helicopter Company

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

MD Helicopters Inc

Leonardo SpA

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Kaman Corporation

Helicopters Guimbal

Bell Textron Inc

Airbus

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global helicopter market segmentation focuses on Type, Weight, Number of Engines, Application, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

Military

Civil

Commercial

Segmentation on the basis of Weight

Heavy Weight

Medium Weight

Lightweight

Segmentation on the basis of the Number of Engines

Single Engine

Twin Engine

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Homeland Security

Defense

Oil and Gas

Emergency Medical Service

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

