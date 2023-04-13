India 5G Market Future Growth Opportunities 2023-2030 | Bharti Airtel Limited, Vodafone Idea Limited

The fifth-generation (5G) network technology is expected to revolutionize the digital growth of India, with its ultra-fast speed, high bandwidth, and low latency. The commercial launch of 5G in India is predicted to occur in late 2020, with a projected market value of INR 32.43 Bn by 2020, which is estimated to reach INR 19,053.09 Bn by 2025.

The telecom operators in India have been keen to harness the 5G opportunity, with strategic collaboration with equipment and infrastructure vendors being their focus. Companies such as Bharti Airtel Limited, Vodafone Idea Limited, and Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited have entered into strategic alliances with international vendors like Nokia, Ericsson, Cisco, IBM, Red Hat, and Huawei Technologies to build 5G infrastructure.

The potential applications of 5G are vast, including the agriculture, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, energy & utilities, and media & entertainment industries. In the agricultural industry, 5G is anticipated to transform smart irrigation, precision farming, and monitoring of soil, crops, and livestock. In the automotive industry, it is expected to fast-track the implementation of connected cars, autonomous driving, and smart transportation systems. In the healthcare industry, 5G will aid in the application of the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), connected healthcare, patient data management, and online consultation. 5G is also projected to have extensive use in smart cities, enabling smart utility management, traffic management systems, surveillance and analytics, and waste management.

The potential of 5G is enormous in India, the world’s largest consumer of data, accounting for 11 GB data consumption per month per user, on average. The current broadband technology falls short of meeting the surging demand, leading to a lack of adequate infrastructure. 5G has high data speed, which improves mobility and user experience. The less than one millisecond latency of 5G satisfies the critical criteria of industrial and IoT applications. Furthermore, the highly reliable and secure 5G network is crucial to support the growing IoT landscape in India.

However, the commercial launch of 5G is hampered by the high price of 5G spectrum, high capital expenditure (CAPEX), lack of infrastructure, and data security concerns. The pricing of the 5G spectrum recommended by TRAI is exorbitant compared to the international market, challenging the financially struggling Indian telecom industry. The 5G infrastructure requires fiberized towers, network densification, and specialized base stations, leading to gigantic CAPEX investments for telecom players. Companies like Vodafone Idea Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, and Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited will require a capital expenditure of approximately INR 2.1 Tn over the next five years for 5G infrastructure.

The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the 5G rollout plan in India. The 5G spectrum auction, scheduled for June 2020, has been postponed, and 3GPP has delayed the release of 5G standards, leading to a delay in the production of infrastructure equipment and devices. The delay in 5G spectrum auction has led to companies launching their recent products without 5G support in India. Nevertheless, the market witnessed a sharp rise in the demand for high-speed data amid the pandemic, with exponential growth in data traffic, the requirement of seamless network connection for remote working, and penetration of IoT devices projected to have a positive impact on the 5G market.

