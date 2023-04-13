India Gold Loan Market Recent Opportunities and Demand During 2023-2030

Gold is considered a symbol of social status, financial security, and cultural legacy in India. As of 2019, households in India held about 25,000 tons of gold, making the country the largest holder of the yellow metal globally. Rural communities account for ~65% of the total gold demand in the country. Due to the sentimental value that Indians associate with gold, people seldom sell it to meet financial emergencies. They prefer to pledge gold as collateral to secure short-term loans. Gold loans enjoy a relatively low-interest rate that varies between 9.5% and 24%, with flexible tenure ranging from a few days to 5 years.

The gold loan market in India was valued at INR 2,921.42 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach INR 6,275.40 Billion by 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.75% during the 2020-2025 period.

Key companies in the Indian gold loan market include Axis Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Federal Bank Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, Manappuram Finance Limited, Muthoot Finance Limited, State Bank of India, and Union Bank of India.

The Indian gold loan market is segmented into the organized gold loan market, also known as the formal gold loan market, and the unorganized gold loan market or the informal gold loan market. The unorganized segment, which includes money lenders and pawnbrokers, accounts for more than 60% of the gold loan market in the country. Nevertheless, the organized sector, including public banks, private banks, small finance banks, co-operative banks, NBFCs, and Nidhi companies, is anticipated to expand exponentially during the forecast period.

NBFCs constitute the largest share of the organized market. Customers residing in rural parts of the country are gradually switching to these NBFCs, owing to quick loan processing, systematic gold valuation, auctioning, and safe-keeping. Banks also offer gold loans, but they primarily consider these as their priority sector lending (PSL) requirements. Further, small finance and Nidhi companies represent the co-operative segment in the Indian gold loan industry, accounting for ~12.98% of the organized gold loan market. Private sector banks are also gradually entering the Indian gold loan market with tech-driven offerings like online gold loan services.

The Indian gold loan market has witnessed a positive impact on business during the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gold loan products have experienced rapid growth compared to other retail banking products during this period. Due to economic distress and job losses, gold is acting as an insurance policy as well as a retirement plan across India. People are availing gold loans to fulfill their immediate fund requirements. Moreover, demand for gold loans is expected to expand further as risk profiles of borrowers have depreciated considerably and lenders are becoming risk-averse. Many NBFCs are facing liquidity crises, which are deteriorating their liquidity capacity. Therefore, gold loans are becoming a fallback plan for borrowers who are denied loans through regular channels.

