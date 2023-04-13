India Human Capital Management Market to Witness Significant Growth in the Coming Years | ADP, Oracle, SAP

The human capital management (HCM) market in India is experiencing a significant growth trajectory, with a predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~8.65% between 2020-2025. By 2025, the HCM market in India is expected to reach a value of INR 72.59 Bn, from INR 44.11 Bn in 2019. The market’s growth trajectory is supported by the development of the Cloud market and increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), and Big Data.

The HCM market in India is segmented into eight types of solutions based on product offerings, including core human resources (HR), payroll and compensation management, performance management, learning, talent acquisition, workforce management, benefits administration, and other solutions. Among these, the learning management segment is expected to witness the highest growth, expanding at a CAGR of ~12.67%. The performance management and talent acquisition solution segments are also likely to experience rapid growth during the 2020-2025 period.

The HCM market in India is also segmented based on component and deployment type. In FY 2019, the HCM software market accounted for 66.86% of the overall market revenue, while the HCM services segment accounted for ~34.14%. Based on deployment type, the Cloud-based HCM services segment accounted for ~79% of the overall market size in FY 2019, which is expected to increase substantially by the end of 2025.

The key industries served by the Indian HCM solutions market include banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), consumer goods and retail, telecom and IT, manufacturing, and healthcare. The consumer goods and retail industry accounted for the highest share in FY 2019, taking up ~14.96% of the total market size, followed closely by telecom and IT. The government sector and manufacturing sectors’ market share are estimated to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to unprecedented economic turmoil across the world, and India’s human capital management market is not expected to be resilient to its impact. Due to the pandemic, organizations have had to make changes in their existing HCM solutions, with companies adopting online working environments to run their businesses smoothly during the crisis. The HCM market in the country and all over the world has experienced a definite growth curve amid the pandemic.

The HCM solutions market allows organizations to use intuitive training to engage and educate their employees, bridging the skill gap. Further, organizations can create a pipeline of talent, ensuring leadership continuity, and provide application tracking software to make the entire recruitment process seamless and error-free. Along with these perks, they optimize workforce engagement and allow better resource allocation.

Moreover, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are being widely adopted by organizations across the country to improve their HCM practices. Companies are switching to a mobile-responsive design of HCM software to allow better user engagement, enhanced performance, and reduced device management costs.

The human capital management market in India is led by a balanced mix of established players and numerous mid-level, emerging, and small players. Key players in the market include ADP India Pvt. Ltd., Oracle India Pvt. Ltd., and SAP India Pvt. Ltd., among others.

