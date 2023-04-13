India Preventive Healthcare Market Analysis: Top Players’ Strategies Could Have Far-Reaching Impact

Preventive healthcare is a critical branch of medicine that focuses on early detection of diseases to facilitate prompt treatment. The field encompasses five stages: primal prevention, primordial prevention, primary prevention, secondary prevention, and tertiary prevention.

In 2019, preventive healthcare accounted for approximately 11% of India’s overall healthcare expenditure. The preventive healthcare market in India was valued at INR 3.71 Tn in 2019 and is projected to reach INR 14.58 Tn by 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 27.30% during the 2020-2025 period.

The market growth is being driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic and non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, along with the easy availability of advanced medical devices and services. The cost-effectiveness of preventive healthcare has also made it more accessible for the Indian population. However, lack of awareness regarding preventive healthcare facilities and inadequate insurance coverage for preventive treatments are hindering market growth.

The preventive healthcare market in India is segmented into healthy consumption, fitness and wellness, infection prevention care, health monitoring, and wellbeing assurance. As of 2019, the healthy consumption segment dominated the market, accounting for approximately 26.55% of total revenue. The healthy consumption segment comprises nutraceuticals, healthy foods, organic skincare, and other skincare products.

The wellbeing assurance market is expected to grow the fastest, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 31.91% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing popularity of telehealth and telemedicine services, owing to the social distancing and self-isolation norms imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. By 2025, the fitness and wellness, infection prevention care, and health monitoring segments are expected to hold approximately 9.30%, 16.15%, and 22.80% shares, respectively, in terms of market revenue.

The outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent global lockdowns have had a severe impact on the overall preventive healthcare market in India. However, certain market segments, such as health monitoring devices, healthy consumption products, digital healthcare services, telehealth services, and telemedicine solutions, are likely to benefit from the crisis. The surge in demand for immunity-boosting consumption products and infection-prevention products, growing anxiety regarding hospital and outpatient visits, and initiatives undertaken by the Indian government to encourage preventive healthcare are likely to accelerate market growth. The fitness and wellness segment has witnessed a significant setback due to the risk of virus transmission from social gatherings and the imposition of social distancing norms.

Several companies operate in the preventive healthcare market in India, including 3M India Limited, Amway India Enterprises Private Limited, Fitness First India Private Limited, HealthifyMe Wellness Private Limited, Practo Technologies Private Limited, Serum Institute of India Private Limited, Svasth Life Private Limited, GOQii Technologies Private Limited, OMRON Healthcare India Private Limited, and Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited. These players are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the preventive healthcare market in India.

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT Analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

