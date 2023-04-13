India Pension Fund Market Alert: Top Players’ Moves Could Signal Major May Industry Shifts

The Indian pension industry is undergoing a significant transformation due to the country’s changing demographic structure and the need for a robust social security framework. Although the industry is complex and fragmented, it presents an attractive market for pension fund providers due to the significant growth potential.

One of the critical factors driving this growth is the decline in the fertility rate, which has decreased from 2.50 in 2011 to 2.22 in 2018. The country’s rich demographic dividend also highlights the need for a solid social security framework. Currently, the three most critical elements of the industry are Employee Provident Fund (EPF), National Pension Scheme (NPS), and Public Provident Fund (PPF), catering to the different segments of the population.

According to industry reports, the retirement fund corpus was worth INR 25,078 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach INR 62,353 Bn by 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 14.33% during the 2020-2025 period.

The Indian government is working towards restructuring the current pension system by promoting pension coverage among informal sector workers. The collected retirement fund corpus is invested in long-term growth projects, which accelerates the pace of economic development of the country.

Despite this significant growth potential, the Indian pension industry is highly underpenetrated, with approximately 88% of the population lacking any social security scheme. As a result, there is immense scope for growth in the market.

The retirement fund corpus comprises contributions from Employee Provident Fund and related plans, Life Insurance and Annuity schemes, Private Pension Fund, Public Provident Fund, and the National Pension Scheme. Currently, more than 40% of the corpus is contributed by the Employee Provident Fund, which is the most developed segment of retirement planning for the organized sector workforce. However, contributions from Life Insurance and Annuity plans are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. With increasing financial inclusion, the market for Public Provident Fund and National Pension Scheme would expand exponentially, especially among those employed in the unorganized sector.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also had a significant impact on the Indian pension fund market. The government’s decision to redesign the interest rate is expected to diminish private savings and pension fund assets, while several policy decisions to support pension fund subscribers during the crisis period are expected to add to the problem of accounting and returns for industry players.

Several companies operate in the Indian pension fund market, including HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, Aviva Life Insurance Company India Limited, Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension Management Limited, HDFC Pension Management Company Limited, ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company Limited, LIC Pension Fund Limited, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company Limited, SBI Pension Funds Private Limited, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited, and UTI Retirement Solutions Limited. These players are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the Indian pension industry.

