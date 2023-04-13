India Corporate Wellness Market Forecast: Top Players Poised to Drive Major Industry Trends

The corporate wellness market in India is expected to see significant growth over the next few years, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 5.75% projected during the 2020-2025 period. The market is expected to reach a value of INR 21.53 billion by 2025, up from INR 14.59 billion in 2019. Corporate wellness programs have gained popularity due to the rise in lifestyle-related diseases, the lack of proper diet, exercise, and rest, and the growing mental and physical stress faced by employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on the global economy, and India’s corporate wellness market is no exception. Organizational management has undergone a significant transformation in response to the pandemic. With remote work structures becoming more common, most corporate wellness market players have responded by providing better and more impactful wellness solutions to manage the COVID situation.

Many companies that were previously hesitant about incorporating corporate wellness programs have taken the leap. Organizations are increasingly focusing on employee well-being and trying to protect their human resources. Overall, the corporate wellness market in India is on a definite growth curve amid the pandemic.

Corporate wellness programs have gained momentum recently, thanks to the growing culture of prioritizing healthcare and general well-being. Companies have learned the hard way that investing in human resources is essential for better productivity and work engagement in the workplace. Additionally, corporate wellness programs help to reduce healthcare costs.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics are being widely adopted by organizations across India to improve their employee wellness solutions. The corporate wellness industry is moving towards digitization, developing programs that incorporate technological features such as wearable devices or mobile apps to enhance employee engagement. Moreover, improved awareness regarding mental health has forced organizations to focus on destigmatizing mental health topics among employees.

The corporate wellness market in India is led by a balanced mix of established players, including mid-level, emerging, and small ones. These players offer a complete range of services and solutions to their vast customer base throughout the country. Key market players include Apollo Life Care Pvt. Ltd., BetterLYF Wellness Pvt. Ltd., and Workplace Options Pvt. Ltd.

