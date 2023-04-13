Alexa
Foodpanda in Taiwan announces most popular delivery items

Hot dogs and tea eggs some of the most popular delivered foods

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/13 12:30
Popular items ordered on Foodpanda in Taiwan. (Foodpanda Taiwan image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Food delivery platform Foodpanda at a press conference on Wednesday (April 12) identified the most popular order and differences in taste preferences between northern and southern Taiwan.

Foodpanda noted northerners craved Taiwanese oden (甜不辣) while down south, hot dogs, or their latest incarnation, bite-sized mini hot dogs were popular, according to UDN. Over 80,000 businesses are now affiliated with Foodpanda in Taiwan, including 10,000 in the Kaohsiung area alone, which saw a 49% increase in participating businesses.

An analysis of consumer orders revealed Foodpanda customers were hungry throughout the day, with orders coming at all times of the day. The variety of food ordered was equally wide ranging, veering from noodles, duck meat and rice, and even fried instant noodles.

One of the surprising findings was the popularity of hot dogs wrapped in egg (熱狗蛋) as well as the consumption of tea eggs, with some 5,000 a month ordered in southern Taiwan. The volume of tea eggs may be associated with the current shortage of fresh eggs in local grocery stores.

Foodpanda Head of Communications and Public Affairs Emma Kuo (郭昕宜) said many people in the north use Foodpanda for supermarket delivery, with some of the most popular items including mushrooms and baby corn. Meanwhile, in the south, customers showed a preference for convenience store items such as tea eggs and hot lattes.

Foodpanda is now offering users a special 25% discount for popular Kaohsiung area restaurants, offering everything from glass noodles, to minced pork rice, and even a coffee near the Kaohsiung Museum of Art.
