Guatemala president to speak at Taiwan's Legislative Yuan next month

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan has invited Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei to deliver a speech when he visits the nation next month.

Legislative Speaker You Hsi-kun (游錫堃) said that Giammettei is very friendly to Taiwan and will visit the legislature on April 25, Liberty Times reported. Democratic Progressive Party and the Kuomintang lawmakers agreed on a resolution to invite Giammettei and to have Legislative Secretary-General Lin Jih-jia (林志嘉) handle the logistics.

The forthcoming visit comes after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) traveled to Belize and Guatemala, Taiwan's remaining Central American allies, from March 29 to April 7.

During Tsai’s trip to Guatemala, Giammattei voiced his support of Taiwan’s sovereignty, describing bilateral ties as “unbreakable.” “Taiwan is the only and the real China to us,” he added.

Guatemala will hold its presidential election on June 25, calling into question the future of Taiwan-Guatemala relations, per Financial Times. Giammattei, an ardent supporter of Taiwan, is serving his last term.