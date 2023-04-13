Taiwan experiences summertime temperatures this week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Summer-like temperatures will be felt across Taiwan on Thursday and Friday (April 13-14) with highs above 30 C, while residents are advised to pay attention to sun protection, per UDN.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) says a high pressure system will affect Taiwan over the next two days, leading most areas to experience sunny and stable weather. Daytime temperatures across the country will be as "warm as summer" according to Wu, with highs rising above 30 C in the north and 35 C in the south.

Wu urged everyone to pay attention to sun protection and UV rays around noontime. Temperatures will still be slightly cooler in the morning and evening as radiative cooling will be in effect.

Temperatures in plains areas in the north will range between 19 to 30 C, and in central areas 18 to 32 C, while the south will experience 19 to 34 C, and the east will experience 17 to 32 C.

As for the weekend, Wu says a frontal system bringing rain will pass quickly on Saturday (April 15), bringing localized showers in the northern,eastern, and central areas in the morning, though the weather will soon improve in the evening.

From next Sunday to Wednesday (April 16-19) it will be "hot like midsummer" in various places, with the high temperature in northern Taiwan reaching around 33 C, and high temperature in the south above 35 C.

Wu says that from Sunday (April 16), weather will be sunny and stable in most areas, continuing to be cool in the morning and evening, with a dramatic temperature difference between day and night.