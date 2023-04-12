Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy slams 'beasts' in beheading video

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday denounced a newly-surfaced video which appears to show the beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

"There is something that no one in the world can ignore: how easily these beasts kill... we won't forget anything, nor will we forgive murderers," Zelenskyy said in a video posted to social media.

The video, which is circulating on social media, shows what appears to be Russian soldier pinning down a screaming Ukrainian soldier.

The Russian soldier then beheads the Ukrainian soldier with a saw and holds up the severed head while a voice off-camera cheers.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba compared the footage to the infamous beheading videos posted by the so-called "Islamic State" group (IS) from Syria.

"It’s absurd that Russia, which is worse than IS, is presiding over the UNSC," he said, referring to the United Nations Security Council where Russia took up the rotating presidency this month.

"Russian terrorists must be kicked out of Ukraine and the UN and be held accountable for their crimes."

Ukraine's domestic security agency said an investigation is underway while Zelenskyy said Russian soldiers carried out similar acts of torture in Bucha and elsewhere.

Zelenskyy promised to bring the culprits to justice.

"There will be legal responsibility for everything," Zelenskyy said.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, April 12:

Ukraine turns to India for aid

Ukraine's deputy minister for foreign affairs Emine Dzhaparova has asked India for medical supplies during a visit to the country on Wednesday.

She also said that "rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine could be an opportunity for Indian companies."

In an interview with broadcaster CNBC TV18, Dzhaparova said that Ukraine also expected India to invite Ukrainian officials to participate in G20 events.

India's high-level contacts with Russia have stopped the county from having a more critical voice to the war in Ukraine, with Kyiv seeking to establish stronger ties with India.

Dzhaparova also handed over a letter from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The contents of the letter were not disclosed.

Russia test-fires ICBM

Russia conducted a successful test launch of an "advanced" intercontinental ballistic missile in the southern region of the country on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said.

The test comes just weeks after Russia suspended its engagement in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States.

"Combat crew successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) of a mobile ground-based missile system," a defense ministry statement said.

The long-range missile which was launched from the Kapustin Yar test area in the Astrakhan region impacted a site in the allied country of Kazakhstan, the ministry said.

"The missile's training warhead hit a mock target at the Sary-Shagan training ground (Republic of Kazakhstan) with given precision," it added.

Without specifying the type of missile used in the test fire, Russia's Defense Ministry said, the exercise's purpose "was to test advanced combat equipment of intercontinental ballistic missiles."

UN says no inspections conducted under Black Sea grain deal

The United Nations on Tuesday said that no ships were inspected under the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal "as the parties needed more time to reach an agreement on operational priorities."

It added that routine inspections were due to resume on Wednesday.

"We urge all involved to meet their responsibilities to ensure that vessels continue to move smoothly and safely in the interest of global food security," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

All the ships coming to and leaving from Ukraine are inspected under a deal that allowed safe export of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

The deal brokered by Turkey and the UN was renewed last month for at least 60 days, however, Russia has said that it will only extend the deal beyond May 18 if hurdles to its export of agricultural products and fertilizer are removed.

Zelenskyy to address IMF, World Bank summit

In a virtual address to top finance officials, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will urge continued support for Kyiv on Wednesday.

He will be addressing the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank along with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko, who are attending the summit in person.

World Bank President David Malpass on Tuesday said that the institution is ready to do its part in rebuilding Ukraine but will need the support of Western European Countries as well.

