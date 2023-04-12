Koh-i-Noor Diamond Absent from King Charles III’s Coronation Regalia, Avoiding Controversy

Amidst ongoing controversy over the ownership of the Koh-i-Noor diamond, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the iconic gem will not be used during the coronation of King Charles III. The move is seen as a way for the palace to sidestep the controversy surrounding the diamond, which was acquired during the Age of Empire.

On Tuesday, Camilla the queen consort announced that she will not use the Koh-i-Noor diamond in her coronation crown. Instead, she plans to modify Queen Mary’s existing crown with diamonds from Queen Elizabeth II’s personal collection – breaking with tradition which usually requires commissioning a new crown for coronations.

Some had speculated that Camilla would be crowned with the crown made for Queen Elizabeth, the queen’s mother, in 1937 with its Koh-i-Noor diamond at its center. However, this sparked concern from some Indians who view the gem as a reminder of Britain’s oppressive past.

The Koh-i-Noor diamond has a colorful history. After being captured by the East India Company during their victory in the Second Anglo-Sikh War of 1849, Queen Victoria gave it to be part of her Crown Jewels; however, various countries including India, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan all claimed ownership over it at some point.

As the controversy surrounding King Charles III’s exclusion of the Koh-i-Noor diamond continues, it is certain to generate much discussion and attention.