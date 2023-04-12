Product personalization: The path to enhanced customer experience.

With the explosive growth of e-commerce across the world in recent years, more and more focus has been placed on the shopping experience. From improving websites to developing email strategies to retain users or bring them back, or adding chatbots to respond to concerns, everything has been centered on personalizing the user experience.

But for a long time, personalization overlooked one of the most important aspects of online shopping: the own products.

Yes, we could always add names, logos, or numbers, or choose colors. But being in the 21st century, we can do much more than that.

Several years ago, there were already two people thinking about this, and creating it little by little.

Their goal? Transforming static products into customizable ones, allowing people to create their own unique products while having a fun experience doing it.

For this, they developed an e-commerce personalization software that allows online store owners to design, sell and print custom products easily and faster than ever before.

We are talking about Customily, a company 100% focused on giving online stores all the tools they need to take their first steps in the personalization world and take their businesses to the next level.

Customily is only 5 years old, but the idea of spreading personalization through the e-commerce world and letting customers create their own version of any product, had been brewing in the heads of its founders for some time before that.

This idea is the beacon that guides every effort, every development, every new team member, and points the way: let the customer be the main player.

Since their first days, Customily has been incorporating new features like candy in a jar. In 2022 they released Customily 2.0, a new version now available on Shopify that allows a much more immersive customization experience.

Just imagine you’re a customer searching for a special gift, something out of the ordinary. You really cracked your head thinking of ideas to make it the best gift ever. You enter an online store that works with Customily and voila! You can transform the product you have before your eyes, into a unique and special one. A product that no one else will ever have, because it will be personalized by you, by your imagination, your ideas, your texts or maybe even your own photos.

And if you’re thinking about mugs and t-shirts, open your mind. When we say you can customize any product, we mean ANY PRODUCT.

Customily has customers all over the globe selling apparel, accessories, phone cases, drinkware, jewelry, home decor, blankets, pillows, stickers, ornaments and even food!

Everything is customizable if you have the right tool.

Its service integrates with any ecommerce platform and allows the store owner to create templates according to their predefined standards, while the consumer will be able to edit the design to their liking and access a live preview before making the purchase.

It is also integrated with print-on-demand suppliers like Printify, Printful, Gelato and more, so that customers can create their designs, buy the product and receive it at home in a very short time.

The future of customization is being written right now. The last couple of years have proved us right, and selling personalized products is making a huge impact in the e-commerce world.

Personalization not only serves to create a better online experience, but also generates greater consumer engagement and loyalty, as well as reinforces brand recognition. And, although it requires previous work, it has a direct impact on sales growth, also making it possible to set higher prices, being a unique product.

In addition, it has been proven that there is an increasing demand for this kind of product. Let’s see some numbers:

86% of shoppers are willing to pay more for a good shopping experience.

66% of customers expect companies to understand their unique needs and expectations.

74% of Generation Z are interested in personalized products, compared to 67% of Millennials, 61% of Generation X and 57% of Baby Boomers.

31% of consumers say they wish their shopping experience was much more personalized than it currently is.

The shopping experiences and the preferences of the users are in constant change, but one thing is clear: personalization has arrived to stay for a very long time, and a leading actor is Customily.

If you have an online store, or are thinking about opening one, don’t hesitate to take the leap into personalization along with Customily. You won’t regret it.