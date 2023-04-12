Taiwan responds to China's trade barrier allegations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said China’s recent trade barrier investigation will not improve cross-strait trade but make future cooperation more difficult.

MAC acknowledged consultations had occurred regarding the import of 2,455 Chinese commodities but said security concerns and the impact to local industries prevented an agreement, per UDN.

Since China and Taiwan joined the WTO in 2001 and 2002 respectively, both sides have still not fully completed trade negotiations.

Taiwan's "Cross-Strait Act" stipulates that imports from China must not endanger national security or adversely affect industries. MAC continues to review imports, and there are about 2,000 Chinese agricultural and industrial items prohibited.

According to the "Rules on Foreign Trade Barriers Investigation," if the Chinese commerce ministry determines that actions constitute a trade barrier, it would conduct bilateral consultations, initiate a multilateral dispute settlement mechanism, and take other appropriate measures.