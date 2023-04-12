Climber missing for 11 days found dead in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A missing member of a mountaineering group climbing Ganzhuowan Shan (干卓萬山) in central Taiwan was found dead on Wednesday (April 12).

The missing climber, a 66-year-old surnamed Chiang (蔣), belonged to an 11-member mountaineering group. During their five-day climb, the group lost contact with Chiang and suspected he had fallen off a cliff.

After 11 days of search and rescue and multiple helicopter missions, the missing climber was finally located further down the cliff, where much effort had been made to find him, the Nantou County Fire Bureau said.

Chiang’s remains will be airlifted, weather permitting, the fire bureau added.