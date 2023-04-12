Ukraine asks India for aid with medical and war recovery

Ukraine has asked India for medical supplies and has urged India to help rebuild Ukraine's damaged infrastructure.

India's high-level contacts with Russia have stopped the county from having a more critical voice to the war in Ukraine, with Kyiv seeking to establish stronger ties with India.

The request was handled by Ukraine's deputy minister for foreign affairs, Emine Dzhaparova, during a four-day visit to India.

"Rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine could be an opportunity for Indian companies," the Indian foreign ministry cited Dzhaparova as saying.

During her visit this week, she highlighted Ukraine's desire to build a stronger and closer relationship with India, the ministry said in a statement.

She also handed over a letter from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the contents of the letter were not known.

India has not been critical of Russia on its invasion of Ukraine and has abstained from voting on several UN resolutions against Russia.

Although refusing to publicly condemn the invasion, Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin last year this was "not a time for war."

Currently, India remains one of Russia's key trade partners in the oil and defense sectors.

