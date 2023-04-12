Alexa
China launches probe into Taiwan’s trade practices

China’s commerce ministry alleges Taiwan restricted imports of 2,455 commodities

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/12 19:16
China's Ministry of Commerce launches Taiwan trade investigation. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOC) announced on Wednesday (April 12) a “trade barrier” investigation into 2,455 commodities it says Taiwan is restricting.

Three Chinese trade groups, associated with agriculture and animal products, textiles, and mineral-metal and chemicals, sent requests to China's MOC for an investigation into Taiwan. Questionnaires, on-site inspections, and other methods will be used to determine if Taiwan is violating trade practices, per UDN.

China’s investigation is scheduled to be completed within six months (October 12) and can be extended to January 12, 2024, under special circumstances. Taiwan’s next presidential and legislative election is scheduled for the following day, on Jan. 13, 2024.
