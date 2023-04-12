Automated Liquid Handling Market is expected to be valued around USD 5603.44 million by 2033

The Automated Liquid Handling Market accounted for USD 1898.6 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 5603.44 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 11.43% from 2023 to 2033

Market Insights:

Automated liquid handling can be used to dilute the substances into solution, cell-based assays, and protein crystallization chemicals, as well as medical infrastructure. The time spent on constant pipetting tasks at any throughput level is reduced by this process. Each pipette can move independently through an array, using multiple axes and performing other laborious tasks. These tools are also indispensable for a variety of purposes in drug discovery and chemical engineering. The process is completely mechanical and allows for precise measurements of the samples. This process was created to meet the growing demand, technical requirements, and budget of modern laboratories.

The main factors that drive growth in automated liquid handling markets include reducing processing times, decreasing sample contamination, and increasing accuracy in bioassays. They also dispense tiny volumes of fluid with traditional dispensing systems. Cost and complications in early systems have been reduced. Technological advancement has led to a decrease in researchers’ burden and required higher reproducibility and better management of the large amount of data generated.

However, the cost of setting up, complex, interconnecting different platforms within the lab, and space-consuming make it difficult for researchers to maximize their potential. This is another major factor that hinders the growth of the automated liquid handling market.

North America dominates the automated liquid handling market due to its higher investment and increased manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, which is followed by Europe.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 1898.6 million Revenue forecast by 2033 USD 5603.44 million Growth Rate CAGR of 11.43% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2033

Key Market Players included in the Automated Liquid Handling report:

• Hamilton Company

• Agilent Technologies

• Mettler-Toledo International Inc

• PerkinElmer Inc

• Corning Incorporated

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Labnet International, Inc.

• Aurora Biomed, Inc.

• Gilson, Inc.

• Freeslate, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

• Clinicspipetts

• Micropipetts

Segmentation by modality:

• Disposable tips

• Fixed tips

Segmentation by end users:

• Biotechnological & Pharmaceutical Companies

• Research organizations

• CRO’s & CRM’s

• Research Institutes

