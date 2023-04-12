China's no-fly zone covers part of Taiwan's north ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 27-minute no-fly zone that China will impose north of Taiwan will overlap with part of the air defense identification zone (ADIZ) and is believed to be intended for Chinese 'aerospace activity.'

On Wednesday (April 12), Reuters reported that China is preparing to "close the airspace north of Taiwan" from Sunday to Tuesday (April 16-18). However, the news agency later updated its article and cited the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) as saying that China had shortened the flight ban to 27 minutes.



Map shows Chinese no-fly zone located to the northeast of Taiwan. (MOTC image)

During a press conference on Wednesday, Deputy Intelligence Minister Yen Yu-hsien (顏有賢) said the no-fly zone will be located about 85 nautical miles north of Taiwan inside its ADIZ. Yen stated that the purpose of the no-fly zone is believed to be "aerospace activities," but the details of the maneuvers are under investigation.

In a press release, MOTC said the Civil Aviation Administration Of China (CAAC) notified it on the grounds of "engaging in aerospace activities" that a flight ban would be imposed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day from April 16 to April 18. However, after MOTC filed a complaint with CAAC that the flight ban would have a "serious impact on aviation operations in the region," Chinese officials agreed to shorten the no-fly zone to 27 minutes from 9:30 a.m. to 9:57 a.m. on April 16.