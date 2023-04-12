‘First tuna of Su’ao’ caught in eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fishing boat in Su’ao Township, Yilan County caught a giant bluefin tuna, weighing 320 kg, as this year’s “first tuna of Su’ao," CNA reported.

Head of Su-Ao Fishermen's Association Tsai Yuan-lung (蔡源龍) said this year's “first tuna of Su’ao” was the heaviest one in the past 10 years. The fish will be auctioned off on Saturday (April 15).

The bluefin tuna season in Yilan County lasts from April to July.

This year's "first tuna of Pingtung" was auctioned off on April 7 and sold at a high price of NT$10,200 (US$336.60) per kg.