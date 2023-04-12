India Television Market Expected to Outperform Previous Projections Through 2030

The television market in India is one of the fastest-growing consumer durable goods, with rapid penetration in Indian households due to reduced cost of production and increased consumer affordability. Over the years, the television industry has adopted fast-evolving technologies to introduce innovations like foldable TV and virtual voice assistant-enabled TV.

The Indian television market comprises of television sets incorporated with light-emitting diode (LED), liquid crystal display (LCD), high definition (HD), and ultra-high definition (UHD) technologies. The flat panel television (LED, LCD, HD, and UHD) market in India was valued at INR 690.16 Bn in FY 2018 and is expected to reach INR 1,238.33 Bn by FY 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~9.25% during the FY 2019-FY 2024 period.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-television-market/QI042

The reduction of import duty on open cell LED TV panels from 5% to 0% has led to a fall in the cost of overall television sets in the country. However, the adoption of substitute devices like laptops and mobile phones, coupled with a fall in profitability, is impeding the growth of the flat panel television market in India.

The flat panel television market can be segmented into smart TV and non-smart TV. The smart TV segment accounts for a significant share of more than 70% of the overall television market. Foreign players like Xiaomi, OnePlus and Motorola have disrupted the smart TV segment in India with the launch of their range of affordable products. Xiaomi is one of the important players in the smart TV segment with a share of ~29.50%, followed by LG, Samsung and Sony.

In terms of display size, television sets between 32 inches and 43 inches account for the most notable percentage of sales since they are affordable to the masses. Further, as goods and services tax (GST) rates were reduced, prices of television sets went down.

The Indian television market is highly competitive and is dominated by significant players like Samsung, LG, and Sony, which collectively constitute a substantial share of the market. Nevertheless, foreign players like Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus are flourishing and have captured a considerable share in a short span, owing to their affordable products with a wide variety of features. Moreover, the online sale of television sets has increased considerably in the past few years, posing a threat to conventional sales channels.

The key players operating in the Indian television market include BPL Limited, Intex Technologies (India) Limited, Hitachi India Private Limited, LG Electronics India Private Limited, Panasonic India Private Limited, Philips India Limited, Samsung Electronics India Private Limited, Sony India Private Limited, TCL India, and Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-television-market/QI042

Table of content

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the Market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?