India Activewear Market Massive Growth Predicted During Forecast Period 2030

The activewear market in India has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to increasing disposable income and evolving lifestyle preferences. With people incorporating wellness routines into their busy lifestyles, the activewear market has become a popular choice for those seeking comfortable and fashionable workout wear.

The activewear market in India has witnessed steady growth in terms of market revenue. The market was valued at INR 466.90 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach INR 997.83 Bn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~13.59% during the 2019-2024 period.

The higher participation of women and kids in sports activities and the promotion of athleisure as casual wear has led to the expansion of the activewear market in India. The rising popularity of online retail channels as a mode of distribution has further propelled market growth. However, the presence of counterfeit activewear products acts as a major restraining factor for the market.

Based on product type, the activewear market in India is categorized into footwear, apparel, and other sports accessories segments. The footwear segment held the largest market share (~50.33%) in 2018, followed by the apparel segment with a revenue of INR 193.39 Bn in the same year. The other sports accessories segment includes headbands, hats, caps, and visors. This segment is expected to grow in the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for athleisure products.

The activewear market in India is dominated by foreign players like Adidas India Private Limited, Decathlon Sports India Private Limited, Nike India Private Limited, and Puma Sports India Private Limited. Domestic players are striving to strengthen their footprint in India by offering products at a lower price range than their international counterparts for consumers in tier II and tier III cities. With the increase in sizeable funding and endorsements from Bollywood and sports celebrities for domestic activewear start-ups, the activewear market in India is expected to rejuvenate shortly.

The key players operating in the Indian activewear market include DIDA Brothers Company Private Limited, HRX, Adidas India Private Limited, Asics India Private Limited, Decathlon Sports India Private Limited, Fila Sports India Private Limited, Nike India Private Limited, Puma Sports India Private Limited, Reebok India Company, and Skechers Retail India Private Limited.

