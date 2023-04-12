India Life Insurance Market Set to Witness Massive Growth During Forecast Period 2030

The Indian financial services sector is influenced by various factors such as fiscal and monetary policies, government regulations, trade rules, tax changes, and technology changes. The insurance industry in India is regulated by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), an autonomous body established in 1999.

Currently, there are 24 life insurance players in India, comprising of one public sector and 23 private sector players. The Indian life insurance market is experiencing immense growth and is considered a formidable part of the Indian capital market, next to banks for mobilized savings. In FY 2019, the life insurance sector contributed approximately 2.68% to India’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is the sole public sector life insurance company in India. However, private life insurance companies have been penetrating the market since 2000, mainly through unique customer services. In terms of the number of new policies issued, both LIC and private insurers’ shares have increased during the FY 2017-FY 2018 period. In FY 2018, LIC held a share of ~75.67% in terms of the number of new policies issued, with the rest being acquired by private insurers. The demand for LIC policies is usually high, owing to the handsome maturity value offered by the company at the end of the policy terms.

In FY 2018, LIC alone held a share of ~69.36% in terms of premium collected. However, the share of private insurers, in terms of premium collected, had increased during the FY 2017-FY 2018 period at a rate of ~19.17%, mainly due to innovative product mixes offered by the companies. In FY 2018, ICICI Prudential had the highest market share (~5.9%) among the top private insurers operating in India, followed by SBI Life (~5.53%) and HDFC Standard (~5.14%).

The Indian life insurance market is driven by various factors such as the Indian economy’s gaining momentum since FY 2018, India’s young population with increased purchasing power, and greater inclination towards security products. However, the penetration of life insurance in India is shallow, compared to the advanced and emerging economies of the world. Life insurance companies are taking advantage of the opportunity of penetrating the Indian market and utilizing the expanding economy and rising individual income level.

High lapse ratio due to low persistency is having a detrimental impact on the overall business of insurers. This is because lapsation of insurance policies results in a negative impact on customer retention, product performance, pricing factors, product image, and workforce planning.

The key players operating in the Indian life insurance market include Life Insurance Corporation of India, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, SBI Life Insurance Company Limited, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited, Max Life Insurance Company Limited, PNB Metlife India Insurance Company Limited, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company Limited, and Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited.

